Lansdale Orthodontist Helping Straighten Smiles

LANSDALE, PA, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Teens and adults who have dreamed of a straighter smile can find affordable braces in Lansdale. Exeter Orthodontics has helped thousands of patients across eastern Pennsylvania straighten their smiles with affordable orthodontic care.

Braces from Exeter Orthodontics cost only $3,995. This low price includes x-rays, retainers, adjustments, repairs, and even emergency visits. There are no hidden fees and payment plans are accepted.

In addition to traditional braces, patients can also find Invisalign in Lansdale. Invisalign uses transparent, removable aligners to gradually shift teeth into place.

“Invisalign is very popular among adults because of its comfort and convenience,” explains Dr. Soraya Mills, orthodontist in Lansdale. “Like braces, they cost only $3,995.”

There are several differences between the two orthodontic treatments, including their compliance level, material, and comfort. However, there will always be one major similarity: their low price.

To learn more about Invisalign and braces in Lansdale, request an appointment with the Montgomery County orthodontist by visiting https://exeterorthodontics.com/request-appointment/. New patients are being accepted in Lansdale, Exton, Allentown, Easton, Reading, and Blandon.

About Exeter Orthodontics: For several years, Exeter Orthodontics, a Pennsylvania-based orthodontic practice, has offered area patients braces and Invisalign treatments for as low as $3,995. Its team of orthodontists remains dedicated to providing high-quality care at an affordable price. Learn more at http://www.exeterorthodontics.com/.

