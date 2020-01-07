Doctor Gordon Pedersen presented a new discovery to boost antibiotic function to the American Naturopathic Medical Assoc

Dr. Gordon Pedersen In The Lab

Famous Research Doctor Gordon Pedersen, Medical Director of The Silver Health Institute presented a new discovery to boost antibiotic function

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, USA, January 7, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Famous Research Doctor Gordon Pedersen , Medical Director of The Silver Health Institute presented a new discovery to boost antibiotic function and reverse antibiotic resistance using an all-natural supplement Doctor Gordon Pedersen, was the keynote speaker in 2018 at ANMA (American Naturopathic Medical Association). He presented a remarkable medical finding where the effectiveness of antibiotics could be enhanced up to 1,000 fold and reverse antibiotic resistance using an all-natural nutritional supplement. This breakthrough in infectious disease and prevention focused on structured alkaline silver. The liquid silver has the ability to strip away the resistant layer on the most dangerous bacteria reducing antibiotic resistance and promoting improved antibiotic entrance through the bacteria cell membranes. This is accomplished because the all-natural alkaline silver peels back the resistant layer and enters the bacteria where the silver can rupture the bacteria membrane, destroy protein synthesis, halt energy production and effectively destroy even a dangerously resistant bacteria, As this remarkable silver peels back the resistant layers of the bacteria, it allows the antibiotics to gain improved access into the germs where they are killed 1,000 times more effectively.This is significant because bacteria are becoming resistant to most all antibiotics and producing infections that are not treatable with current drugs. This gives doctors a way to treat untreatable infections and reverse antibiotic resistance. Everyone in the world will benefit from this new discovery.Dr Pedersen presented this fantastic breakthrough to the naturopathic doctors because they are practiced in the use of all natural treatments. Silver, in an alkaline form, is all natural safe and destroys bacteria, viruses and yeast. There are no prescription drugs that can do this.Dr Pedersen said “the future of antibiotics includes silver, and this should give all doctors good reason to use silver as a first line of defense against mild moderate and chronic infections”. The fact that alkaline structured silver can be taken every day for prevention gives patients at risk a new toolset to defend against highly contagious diseases. And because it is all natural and alkaline it is safer, can be taken for protection every day if needed.Dr Pedersen’s, research and presentation was received with great ovation from the naturopathic doctors. He called for a vote from the doctors on two questions; #1. Should we as Naturopathic doctors use silver as a first line of defense for disease? The answer was unanimous “Yes”. On question #2; Should we use silver in combination with on-going, existing antibiotic treatments? The answer was unanimous “Yes”. This indicates that naturopathic doctors see the benefit of taking silver as a first line of defense and then adding antibiotics if necessary. This should reduce the amount of antibiotics prescribed by about 50%, which will help in the fight against antibiotic resistant super-germs.Doctor Pedersen reviewed important reasons for getting resistant bacteria under control, like 1 in four patients that checks into a hospital gets a hospital acquired infection, many of whom die or are seriously infected for long terms with serious consequences. Many Naturopathic doctors commented that this is a very good way to protect themselves, as doctors, from the rapidly growing infections they are being exposed to daily.Harvard’s Wyss Institute and Boston College of Medicine have both published peer reviewed journal articles that indicate silver, taken with antibiotics will increase the effectiveness of antibiotics as much as 1,000 times while reversing resistance.Based on the following studies recent tests of silver technologies were performed at a pharmaceutical grade lab located in Salt Lake City that is FDA registered and third-party accredited to ISO 17025 standards (ACLASS). It is a GLP, GMP, and GTP facility.This Silver Health Institute study provides primary research to answer questions frequently asked by today’s doctors as well as the general public. The primary goal of this study was to test structured silver’s ability to kill pathogens from each of the major categories of pathogenic bacteria along with one common yeast. A secondary goal was to test the efficacy of the 2011 structured silver technology with the leading silver aquasol technology of the previous decade. This comparative test only included experimentation on two bacterial strains.Dr. Pedersen said “this will change the way we prescribe antibiotics, treat common illnesses, and prevent future outbreaks of deadly diseases”.Dr Pedersen is considered to be one of the world leading authorities on Silver. Dr. Pedersen holds three doctor’s degrees. He has a Doctorate of Naturopathic Medicine. He has a Ph.D. from the Toxicology program at Utah State University, where he also has Ph.D. degrees in Immunology and Biology. He is Board Certified in Anti-Aging and Regenerative Medicine and also holds a Masters degree in Cardiac Rehabilitation and Wellness. He performed an internship with Jonas Salk, the American medical researcher noted for the discovery and development of the polio vaccine. He has formulated over 150 products, was a Bronze medalist in the 2003 Utah Winter Games, and is a Best Selling Author. Dr. Gordon Pedersen has been published in international peer reviewed scientific journals.Dr Gordon Pedersen is a very accomplished research doctor having published many articles, and authored 6 best-selling books. He is board certified in anti-aging medicine and holds Ph.D. degrees in immunology, toxicology and biology and is a doctorate in Naturopathic medicine. He is most known for his publication on the cure for malaria, where he personally travelled to Africa and worked with the medical professionals there to combat this terrible parasite. The result is a peer reviewed medical study reporting a cure for malaria.For more information about Alkaline Structured Silver, Dr. Gordon Pedersen and his work go to http://thesilverhealthinstitute.org/



