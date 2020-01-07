Esports in Education Book Released Ahead of FETC Show in Miami, Florida

FETC Show Books Available

New book written for parents and educators interested in esports new role in the education system.

If the education system can embrace the esports, educators can leverage this cultural movement to foster an educational environment that will keep pace with our society.” — Paul William Richards

WEST CHESTER, PA, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Paul Richards announced the release of his book, Esports in Education , ahead of the Future of Education Technology Conference https://www.fetc.org/ that will take place next week in Miami, Fla. Richards says he wrote the book to help students, parents, and educators get the most educational value out of esports clubs, tournaments and live video productionsA Kindle version of the book will be on a free promotion during the conference from Jan. 14 to 18. In addition, educators can pick up free hard copies of the books on the conference show’s floor at the PTZOptics Booth, #4906. The book is also available on Amazon, Apple Books, Barnes & Nobles and most major book outlets.“If the education system can embrace the esports, educators can leverage this cultural movement to foster an educational environment that will keep pace with our society. “Esports in Education” is a book that is designed to help educators, parents, and students uncover the amazing power esports can bring to education,” says Paul Richards, the book’s author.Included with this book is a free online Udemy Course (Available here https://www.udemy.com/course/how-to-start-esports-club ) along with digital content to help students start their own esports clubs. To download a copy of the book , go to https://ptzoptics.com/esports

Esports In Education - New Book Release for Future of Technology in Education Show



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.