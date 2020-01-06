Reuben’s Brews Announces 2020 Beer Release Calendar

Reuben's Brews 2020 Beer Release Schedule

Award-winning brewery adds new year-round IPA and grows seasonal lineup in 2020

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, USA, January 6, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Reuben’s Brews , a family-owned and operated Pacific Northwest Brewery, today unveiled its beer release schedule for 2020. Adding to the breadth of its beer portfolio, having released more than 170 beers last year, Reuben’s Brews is introducing a new year-round IPA as well as two new series of seasonal releases to its 2020 calendar.Mind the Gap! IPA is joining the lineup of year-round beers Crikey IPA, Pilsner, Hazealicious IPA, and Robust Porter, while the Seasonal IPA roster will remain the same as 2019, featuring Bits & Bobs, Summer IPA and Moreish IPA.Reuben’s Brews will also release the following innovative highlights in 2020:New Year-Round Beer: Mind the Gap!Mind the Gap! is a highly drinkable and crisp India Pale Ale at 5.3% ABV. Previously available only at the Reuben’s Brews Taproom in Seattle, Mind the Gap! will now be available year-round in cans beginning in March 2020. Perfect for Pacific Northwest adventures, this brew was made for mindfully enjoying the “gaps” in the day.Reuben’s CrushSeries Becomes a Year-Round SeasonalReuben’s CrushSeries, previously only available in limited release, joins the calendar as a seasonal rotator. The hazy IPAs in the Reuben’s CrushSeries will be available for distribution in 16-ounce cans and on draft, offering the Pacific Northwest more access to this popular line of hazy IPAs than ever before.New Series: Unbound SeriesThis new 22-ounce bottle lineup puts innovative twists on year-round brews by unleashing them with extra ingredients and new ideas. The first beer to launch in the series in January 2020 is Bloody Crikey, a blood-orange version of the popular Crikey IPA. In March, More Bits & Bobs will follow as an imperial version of the winter/spring seasonal IPA. Other seasonal beers in the Unbound Series include Lemon Lime Pilsner, Hazealicious P.O.G., Autumn Harvest and Reuben Claus.Small Batch and Sour Series Join the New Breadth SeriesReuben’s Brews will continue to release a variety of beers from its three breweries (5bbl, 15bbl, and 30bbl), including yearly releases of classic beers like Holiday Gose, Festbier, and Blimey That’s Bitter!, amongst many others. The Sour Series and Small Batch Series beers from 2019 will continue to be released once yearly as part of the Breadth Series.To view the entire 2020 beer release calendar, visit: https://reubensbrews.com/reubens-brews-2020-beer-release-calendar/ ###About Reuben's BrewsAdam and Grace Robbings opened Reuben’s Brews in 2012, after an award-winning homebrewing career, naming the brewery after their first child, Reuben. At our family brewery we brew from the glass backwards: designing each beer with intention, unbound by constraints. We know that making that extra effort is worth it. From your everyday favorite beers to our innovative new releases, we help you grow your love of beer. Reuben’s Brews. Beer Unbound.Find Reuben’s Brews in the Pacific Northwest, at its Taproom located at 5010 14th Ave NW in Seattle, open seven days a week 11am – 10pm, or The Brewtap at 800 NW 46th St. in Seattle from Thursday – Friday, 3pm – 10pm, and Saturday – Sunday, 12pm to 10pm. For more information, visit www.reubensbrews.com or follow on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram (@reubensbrews).



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.