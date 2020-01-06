Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Commonwealth Real Estate announces acquisition of Dooley and Mason

Judy Mason

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Commonwealth expands its reach in the Greater Boston market with the acquisition of North Reading, MA firm Dooley and Mason.

We're excited to go forward with the newest members of our growing brokerage. Judy and Lisa have done a phenomenal job building their brand.” — George Patsio, Founding Partner

NATICK, MA, US, January 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Commonwealth Real Estate (http://commonmoves.com) today announced the acquisition of Dooley and Mason Realty Group, a prominent local real estate firm that has served the region north of Boston for more than 11 years.

Dooley and Mason was launched in February 2008 by seasoned veteran realtors Judy Mason and Lisa Dooley, both of whom had more than ten years’ experience before starting their company. For over 11 years, their agency covered not only the North Reading market but more than 25 surrounding towns and cities including Amesbury, Andover, Bedford, Beverly, Billerica, Boxford, Burlington, Chelmsford, Danvers, Dracut, Everett, Georgetown, Haverhill, Ipswich, Lowell, Lynn, Lynnfield, Somerville, Medford, Malden Manchester, Marblehead, Methuen, Middleton, North Andover, Peabody, Reading, Revere, Saugus, Stoneham, Salem, Tewksbury, Topsfield, Wakefield, Wilmington, Woburn, Swampscott, and Winchester.

The agency closed nearly 500 transactions and achieved more than $200 million in sales volume. Lisa Dooley, principal, said, “As the industry shifted, we realized we needed more to continue to deliver the quality service we were famous for. After a thorough search of our options, it became clear that Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Commonwealth Real Estate was a perfect fit.” She added, “It’s a big company with the small company feel, where everyone pitches in to help. We are so excited to become part of the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices family. By joining Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Commonwealth Real Estate, we gain global recognition with a brand that has all the modern tools, technology, and resources that we can implement on day one to help grow our business and better serve our customers and clients.”

The two principals and their team will join the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Commonwealth Real Estate family at their Reading office located at 360 North Main Street. Their team will be known within Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Commonwealth Real Estate as The Dooley and Mason Realtor Group.

“We’re excited to go forward with the newest members of our growing brokerage,” said George Patsio, Founding Partner, “Judy and Lisa have done a phenomenal job of building their brand on the North Shore. We are confident that the combination of The Dooley and Mason Realtor Group and Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Commonwealth Real Estate will be a major force throughout the region.”

Boston-based Commonwealth, a full-service real estate brokerage, was founded in 2006 by a group of real estate industry leaders, dedicated to providing operational excellence, unparalleled market expertise and delivering the best customer service experience to home buyers and sellers in the greater Boston area. Through its service, expertise, and guidance, Commonwealth has become one of the most trusted real estate companies in the marketplace. In 2018, the brokerage generated 1.5 billion in real estate sales volume. Commonwealth is currently number 1 in New England among Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices franchises in MA. They are also number 23 nationally and worldwide among Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices franchises. Visit www.commonmoves.com. Headquarters are at 12 Huron Drive, Natick, MA 01760.

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, based in Irvine, CA, is a real estate brokerage network built for a new era in residential real estate. The network, among the few organizations entrusted to use the world-renowned Berkshire Hathaway name, brings to the real estate market a definitive mark of trust, integrity, stability, and longevity. The brand was recently honored for “Highest Overall Satisfaction for Repeat Home Sellers Among National Full Service Real Estate Firms” in J.D. Power’s 2018 Home Buyer/Seller Satisfaction Study. Visit www.berkshirehathawayhs.com.

