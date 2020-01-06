When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: January 03, 2020 FDA Publish Date: January 06, 2020 Product Type: Food & Beverages Ice Cream/Frozen Dairy Allergens Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Undeclared milk Company Name: Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams Brand Name: Product Description: Product Description Cold Brew with Coconut Cream Non-Dairy Frozen Dessert

Company Announcement

Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams has initiated a voluntary recall of three batches of Cold Brew with Coconut Cream Non-Dairy Frozen Dessert pints because they may contain an undeclared milk allergen. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk may run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product. The recall was initiated following receipt of a single customer complaint of an allergic reaction.

Cold Brew with Coconut Cream Non-Dairy Frozen Dessert was distributed nationwide in grocery stores, in Jeni’s scoop shops, and online at jenis.com in pint packages.

The recalled pints can be identified with the following batch codes on the underside of the pint container: 19-016, 19-086 and 19-154. The Company has likewise pulled the flavor from its scoop shop offerings.

No other Jeni’s products are impacted.

Customers who have purchased the product are urged to dispose of the pint, and send a photo showing the batch code to Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams for an exchange or full refund. Jeni’s

Splendid Ice Creams can be contacted at 614-488-3224 from 9am to 5pm (ET) Monday through Friday, as well as by email at contact@jenis.com.

"We have strict sourcing rules and inspections in place so that we can ensure safe, vegan offerings,” said John Lowe, Jeni’s CEO. “We have isolated the issue to the sorbet swirl in the flavor. Our investigation is ongoing, but we strongly suspect that a dry ingredient, used only in this flavor, came into contact with dairy powder as the dry ingredient was being produced for us in a partner’s facility.”