LoginRadius Invites New Executive Member

LoginRadius welcomes Harold Moss as Senior Vice President of Revenue

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, January 7, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- LoginRadius, a leader in cloud-based customer identity and access management (CIAM) solutions, is pleased to welcome Harold Moss to the team as Senior Vice President of Revenue.“We are tremendously excited that Harold Moss, a seasoned industry executive with direct experience in our industry, is joining our team,” said Rakesh Soni, CEO and co-founder of LoginRadius. “LoginRadius experienced a successful startup journey, and now we’re at a pivotal point, and moving into the next phase as an established corporation. We’re certain that Mr. Moss will provide vital insights into our 2020 GTM strategy that will increase our market presence.”As a senior leader within the IT and CIAM industry, Mr. Moss built numerous security and new-technology strategies for DELL EMC, Akamai Technologies, and IBM; the latter two are LoginRadius competitors. Mr. Moss also serves as a Board Member for a number of technology companies.“LoginRadius has been on my radar for a while. The product is far ahead of the competition when it comes to features, ease-of-use, functionality, and focus,” said Mr. Moss. “LoginRadius is doing things that no one else is doing in this space, and I believe that the company has huge potential for growth—especially in the US market.”This hire marks a major milestone for the company, which in the summer of 2018, received $17 million in Series A funding, led by ForgePoint Capital and Microsoft. The company has also been rated as a leader in the CIAM space by KuppingerCole two years in a row.About LoginRadiusLoginRadius is a leading cloud-based customer identity and access management (CIAM) solution securing more than one billion user identities worldwide. The LoginRadius Identity Platform empowers business and government organizations to securely manage customer identities, deliver a unified digital experience, and comply with all major privacy and consent regulations. LoginRadius is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, with additional offices in the US, the UK, Australia, and India. For more information visit loginradius.com or follow @LoginRadius on Twitter.



