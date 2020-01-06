ROVA names Greg Kidd, co-founder and CEO of GlobaliD to Advisory Board for Boston-based, on demand delivery platform

Greg Kidd, ROVA Advisory Board

Boston-based on demand delivery platform taps top talent across a wide range of industries as advisors as company seeks to disrupt how packages are delivered.

Greg is a highly skilled strategist who will support our leadership as we take our unique platform across the country.” — Tom McGrath, CEO, ROVA

HINGHAM, MA, US, January 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ROVA (http://rovahq.com), a revolutionary on-demand delivery platform which has officially launched in the Boston market, has named Greg Kidd, Co-Founder and CEO of globaliD Inc. to their advisory board.

globaliD is the neutral and portable identity framework that allows individuals and entities to securely and privately manage all their permissions and money. Attestations about identity (rather than the underlying personally identifiable information) are placed on an open and accessible public ledger for all to see and use. globaliD eliminates the need for silo based customer account systems, and the equally silo based approaches to compliance and risk management.

Kidd is also the Co-Founder of Hard Yaka which makes early round investments in exchange space startups. Candidates are either verticals in particular categories of exchange markets or horizontals providing services (i.e. messaging or payments) across exchange sectors. Portfolio includes Shift, Ripple, GateHub, Stockpile, Ledger X, Tradeblock, Blockscore, Marqeta, Coinbase, Ribbon, Coin, Twillio, Mighty Text, Hailo, Kabbage, 3taps, Square, Twitter.

A resident of San Francisco, CA Kidd earned a Bachelor’s degree in History from Brown University, a Master’s degree in Business Administration from Yale University and the Master’s degree in Public Policy from Harvard University.

Thomas McGrath, founder and CEO of ROVA, said, “Greg is a great addition to our advisory board with a proven track record with start ups. He is a highly skilled strategist who will support our leadership as we take our unique platform across the country.”



About ROVA and its founder

ROVA (http://rovahq.com) is a new, unique technology platform which provides 24/7 on demand, same day delivery of packages through independent contractors, and which rewards drivers with 100% of the delivery fee. Founder Thomas McGrath, a native of Braintree, MA and current resident of Falmouth, is an entrepreneur whose career has included real estate, restaurants, and advocacy for the rights of independent contractor couriers, among other ventures. Three decades ago, he launched and built the national organization NICA (http://mynica.com), the National Independent Contractors Association, to advocate for the rights of independent contractor couriers, and is now bringing the unique ROVA delivery platform to market.

The ROVA model provides insurance, full transparency, real-time updates, payments and tracking at the customer’s fingertips, and is designed with the drivers in mind. Customers seeking deliveries can access the ROVA platform for a nominal fee, $5, and will then pay a very competitive price for a quick, trackable, delivery of a package anywhere in the U.S. where ROVA has drivers on its platform. The drivers who are registered on the ROVA platform keep 100% of the delivery fee.

With thousands of drivers registered on the ROVA platform in four countries, ROVA is ready to revolutionize the way in which packages are delivered. For additional information, please visit http://rovahq.com. ROVA maintains offices at 99 Derby Street, Hingham, MA 02043.



