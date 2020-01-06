Andrew Jones Auctions will hold amazing back-to-back sales on January 25th and 26th in downtown Los Angeles

Pair of modern Chinese cinnabar lacquer style vases, each raised on a carved hardwood stand, 24 ¾ inches tall (est. $2,000-$3,000). 19th/20th century Thangka depicting Padmasambhava, 18 ¼ inches tall (est. $600-$800). Pair of Lalique frosted glass models of swans, the tallest being 9 ¾ inches in height (est. 2,000-$3,000). Milo Baughman for Thayer Coggin MCM style chrome tuxedo sofa, made in the third quarter 20th century, 28 inches tall by 89 inches wide by 22 inches deep (est. $2,500-$3,500). Oil on panel painting by Bernard Wynne (American, 1920-2009), titled Landscape with a barn, 19 ½ inches by 26 inches.

It’s a new year, a new decade and there’s much in store at Andrew Jones Auctions, which will present two days of amazing back-to-back sales for savvy buyers.

Our last UnReserved on Main St. sale was in July and people have been clamoring for another one. It’s great to have it back-to-back with another auction.” — Andrew Jones

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- It’s a new year, a new decade and there’s much in store at Andrew Jones Auctions, which will present two days of amazing back-to-back sales for savvy buyers, collectors and decorators looking for a new way to acquire great pieces. Both events will be held in the Andrew Jones Auctions gallery at 2221 So. Main Street in downtown Los Angeles.The DTLA Collections and Estates auction on Sunday, January 26th, at 10:30 am Pacific time, is where folks will find different, fun, quirky and out-of-the-ordinary accessories and furnishings, as well as luxe décor and statement pieces for the home, loft, gallery and retail space. Interior designers will be able to re-design a room or an entire home in an affordable, sustainable way.The nearly 600 lot sale will include a vast offering of Chinese and other Asian works of art, as well as fine art, antiques, design, decorations, accessories and vintage finds from local private sources. For those unable to attend the sale in person, Internet bidding will be facilitated by LiveAuctioneers.com and Invaluable.com. Telephone and absentee bids will also be accepted.The day before, on Saturday, January 25th, at 1 pm Pacific time, an UnReserved on Main St. auction will be held, with over 300 lots to be sold without estimate or reserve. Starting bids will be just $10, to in-room clients only. The auction will be made up of market fresh estate property, including artworks by prominent artists, furnishings, photography, vintage décor and accessories.Bidders must be there in person for this sale; there is no Internet bidding for the UnReserved on Main St. auction. “Our last UnReserved on Main St. sale was in July and people have been clamoring for another one,” said company president Andrew Jones. “It’s great to have it back-to-back with another auction. The two days make for a fantastic one-stop shopping experience.”The DTLA Collections and Estates sale will include fine Asian works of art from the estate of Yazuko Kraines, featuring Chinese hardstone carvings and other works. Featured lots will include an imposing pair of Chinese rose quartz temple lions (est. $2,000-$3,000); a large pair of Chinese cinnabar lacquer style vases (est. $2,000-$3,000); a Meiji period Japanese lacquer wedding chest (est. $400-$600); a 19th/20th century Tibetan Thangka depicting Padmasambhava (est. $600-$800); and a Burmese Mandalay style giltwood Buddha figure (est. $400-$600).Other highlights will include a Tiffany & Co. sterling silver Hampton pattern flatware service for 12 (est. $2,000-$4,000); a pair of Lalique frosted glass models of swans (est. $2,000-$3,000); set worn clothing from the Lawrence Welk Show and Laurence Welk and Bob Hope memorabilia from the estate of Rose Weiss (est. $300-$900); a Mary Cassatt drypoint etching titled Sara Smiling, done in 1904 (est. $800-$1,200); a pair of gilt bronze wall lights by E.F. Caldwell (est. $1,500-$2,000); and a Milo Baughman MCM style chrome tuxedo sofa (est. $2,500-3,500).The UnReserved on Main St. auction will feature property from the VerArt Collection, the collections of Jacqueline Balliu, Judith Bankier, the estate of Yazuko Kraines, Donna Livingston Design, the estate of Head Wardrobe and Costume Designer Rose Weiss, the collection of Edward McCarthy, San Francisco and collections in Montecito and Santa Barbara, among others.Looking ahead, Andrew Jones Auctions will hold a major sale on Sunday, February 23rd, titled Collections Curated by Designers of Distinction: Important Antiques and Fine Art, online and in the downtown Los Angeles gallery. Previews will be held Thursday thru Saturday, February 20th-22nd, from 10 am to 5 pm Pacific time all three days. Watch the website for more details.Andrew Jones Auctions is downtown Los Angeles’ only full-service fine art and antiques auction house with an understanding of market trends and foresight for the 21st century. The staff has a wealth of knowledge with global experience, having worked for years at major international auction houses in America and Europe, sourcing quality property from across North America.Andrew Jones Auctions sales are diverse, eclectic and fun, featuring items from antiquity to the 21st century including decorations, design, furnishings, jewelry, paintings, unique accessories.For more information about Andrew Jones Auctions and the major back-to-back sales planned for January 25th and 26th, please visit www.andrewjonesauctions.com . Updates are posted often.# # # #



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.