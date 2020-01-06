Issued by Plyzer Technologies

Plyzer Technologies signs pharma company Heel as a SaaS client for its business analytics platform, Plyzer Intelligence

Plyzer continues to build sales momentum and expects more to come over the coming weeks and months

Plyzer Technologies (OTCQB:PLYZ)

2020 will be a breakout year for Plyzer.We are very excited about our prospects to generate revenues and profits selling our business intelligence software”
— Luis Pallares

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, January 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Plyzer Technologies Inc. (PLYZ: OTCQB) is pleased to announce that it has signed the pharmaceutical company Heel, which specializes in developing and manufacturing medicines made from natural ingredients, as a new SaaS customer for its business analytics software, Plyzer Intelligence.

Heel is a German company that employs more than 1,350 people worldwide. The company's turnover in 2018 was over €200 million. More information about Heel can be found by visiting > www.heel.com

“Heel is a pioneer in the field of natural medicine, a flourishing industry in the e-commerce space. We look forward to helping Heel generate more sales through the intelligent use of data ”, said Luis Pallares, founder and CEO of Plyzer Technologies Corporation.

Luis Pallares presents what Plyzer Technologies sells

About

Artificial Intelligence solutions for brands and companies.Dashboard and software as a service business model.

http://plyzerintelligence.com

