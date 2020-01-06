Former MotoGP champion Jorge Lorenzo celebrates his retirement in Bali

Jorge Lorenzo in Bali

With a one-way ticket, the racing star is found peace and relaxation on the Island of the Gods

I am a very relaxed guy. I like to just chill out by the pool or at the edge of the pool with a tropical drink, and watch the sunset.” — Jorge Lorenzo

BALI, CANGGU, INDONESIA, January 6, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- After announcing his retirement on 14 November 2019,. Moto-racing icon Jorge Lorenzo enjoyed an extended holiday in what he said is one of his favorite destinations - Bali. Arriving on the island on 22 November, the 3-time World Champion, said he booked a one-way ticket, and he spent more than three weeks visiting the island’s iconic beach clubs and temples.During an interview with CNN Indonesia, Lorenzo, 32, discussed why he chose the Island of the Gods as his chosen destination. He said he visited in 2008 and always wanted to return. “I just fell in love with Bali. I love warm places. I love countries where you have the sun throughout the year, and that’s Indonesia in general, but especially in Bali.”While in Bali, Lorenzo posted about his travels and experiences daily. He traveled with a cameraman to capture his favorite moments and stunning vistas. His 1.4million followers on Instagram had an up-close-and personal tour as he visited around the island to temples in Seminyak and Ubud, beach clubs in Uluwatu, and sailed to neighbouring Nusa Lembongan. He has also stayed in high-end accommodations such as Villa Latitude, Six Senses Uluwatu, The Legian, the W Hotel and Hu’u Villas.Lorenzo began racing when he was 15 years old, winning his first 250cc World Championship in 2006 then repeated in 2007. He then signed with Yamaha in 2008, and became one of the top racers in the world winning three MotoGP Champion titles (2010, 2012 and 2015). He rode for Ducati 2017 - 2018, then signed with Repsol Honda in 2019. Injuries plagued him during his last two years of competition, particularly a crashes in June 2019 that resulted in a fractured back. He announced his retirement at a press conference at the end of the season.Lorenzo spoke to CNN about his reasons for retiring. "I have been in the world of motor racing professionally since I was 15 years old. It was a lot of pressure, a lot of practice, and I have been injured in the last few years, especially badly in my back. So I felt it was a good time to enjoy everything that I have done. I thought a vacation after retirement is the right thing to do.”He commented that Bali is the perfect spot to begin his retirement and unwind. “I am a very relaxed guy. I like to just chill out by the pool or at the edge of the pool with a tropical drink, and watch the sunset.” He said he is looking forward to having time to read and watch movies, which will be nice to do in Bali. And for other activities, he joked that he would probably do much surfing, a sport that is synonymous with the island. But naturally, he wanted to find his way back to riding, "I plan to go around Bali on a motorbike. Maybe with a scooter, not a big motorbike.”Lorenzo partnered with Bali’s top travel agencies and accommodations for organizing his stay and visits to venues around the island. Credits on his social media posts include M group, Bali Holidays and More, Elite Havens, and location check-ins at Ulu Cliffhouse, El Kabron, and luxury hotels and villas throughout Uluwatu and Seminyak.Lorenzo chose to stay at a private Bali villa with Bali Villas And More which offered unique privacy and luxury accommodation.He went on a series on private tours with Bali Tours And More to explore more of the Island and chose Bali Hotels And More to select the best of Bali's hotels



