OXIDIEN PHARMACEUTICALS TO PRESENT AT BIOTECH SHOWCASE™ 2020 IN SAN FRANCISCO

GAINESVILLE, FL, US, January 6, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Oxidien Pharmaceuticals, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a best-in-class enzyme therapeutic for an unmet kidney disease indication, today announced that it will present at Biotech Showcase™ 2020 , to be held January 13–15, 2020 at the Hilton San Francisco Union Square, in parallel with the 38th annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference.During the presentation Oxidien’s Chief Executive Officer will present recent progress as well as anticipated milestones for its hyperoxaluria program. Hyperoxaluria is a serious metabolic disorder and a risk factor for nephrolithiasis, nephrocalcinosis, and oxalate nephrophathy leading to chronic kidney disease. Oxidien’s immediate focus is the continued development of an elegant oral enzymatic strategy to treat secondary hyperoxaluria. There are currently no effective approved drug therapies for any type of hyperoxaluria. Details of the presentation are as follows:Date: Tuesday, January 14, 2020Time: 3:00 p.m. (PST)Location: Hilton San Francisco Union Square Hotel, 333 O’Farrell Street, San FranciscoTrack: Franciscan C (Ballroom Level)Oxidien is also hosting one-on-one meetings with registered attendees of Biotech Showcase including investors and industry stakeholders through the online partneringONE system or via direct contact with the principal below.ABOUT OXIDIEN PHARMACEUTICALS, LLCOxidien Pharmaceuticals is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company addressing a large unmet need in kidney disease. The company is focused on treating secondary hyperoxaluria using novel oral enzymatic approaches. Oxidien has a strong intellectual property position with patents pending world-wide. The leadership team has a proven track record of successful product development, regulatory approval, and with operating, growing and exiting healthcare businesses. Oxidien Pharmaceuticals is located in UF Innovate the Hub - a world-recognized leader in biotechnology business incubation affiliated with one of the nation's leading research institutions, the University of Florida. For additional information on UF Innovate the Hub please visit http://innovate.research.ufl.edu/ . For additional information on Oxidien please visit www.oxidien.com



