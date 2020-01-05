Gleec Coin listed on Latoken Exchange

Listing Announcement

The coin deposit and trading will be available from Monday (6).

TALLINN, ESTONIA, ESTONIA, January 5, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gleec announced that from the 6th of January/2020, Gleec Coin will be listed on Latoken Exchange, a Russian exchange and decentralized multi-asset platform that assures super-fast and safe trading. From this date, deposit and trading will be available.

Gleec Coin differs by being a Bitcoin Fork with its blockchain working structure that has been active since January 2018, offering services and products in the several business lines followed by the company. Telecommunications, technology development, e-commerce and cryptocurrency trading, all of them allied to some level and transparent to each other, creating a stable ecosystem.

The first Gleec Holding outcome, launched in 2015, was Gleec Chat, an ultra-protected communications app supported by end-to-end encryption and military class VPN connection. The second one, Gleec BTC, launched in 2017, is an innovative cryptocurrency trading platform with its own chat channel. In 2019 Gleec Lab initiated a laboratory composed by tech experts, developers, researchers and technicians that make highly-innovative apps, websites and gadgets to happen.

In addition to these solutions, two others are being developed: Gleec Market, a marketplace with its own native currency, and Gleec Pay, a platform with multiple tools in one service to ease money management and transactions.

The coin has raised already over $2 million among private investors and prior public sale and has a limited supply of 21 million tokens.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.