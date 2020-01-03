5 Malware Predictions In 2020s, According to Local NJ Managed Service Provider

Top 5 Malware Predictions

FAIRFIELD, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- 2020 is upon us, bringing with it continued malware trends of which businesses owners should be aware. According to Quikteks Tech Support founder and CEO, Andrew Rich, "Cybercriminals never take a break, they are a year-round operation that are constantly plotting new ways to break into a computer system or trick users into revealing sensitive information."Rich outlined some of the biggest malware trends to be aware of heading into the 2020s:• Phishing attacks – It seems that phishing attacks will never go out of style and this new year is no exception. The classic email phishing attack will continue, but we'll see an increase in phishing over text messages, phone calls, and social media.• Mobile attacks – Mobile apps are another new frontier for cybercriminals with malicious applications that mimic reputable apps.• Fileless attacks – Many users now recognize the dangers of downloading random .exe files but think nothing of downloading “harmless” Windows based HTML files such as an HTA file. In a "fileless" attack, the HTA file itself uses an elaborate system to circumvent anti-malware systems before eventually downloading an .exe file that turns the infected computer into a proxy. Nodersok, which used the proxies to perform click fraud, is a recent example of this type of malware.• 5G attacks – Industrial Internet of Things, connected autonomous cars, smart communities and more are expected to flourish as the fifth generation of wireless technology rolls out. However, an exponential boost in mobile app usage, connected devices (which are already vulnerable) and data volumes increases network vulnerability dramatically, exposing them to multi-vector cyber-attacks and making it even more difficult for security administrators.On a brighter note, Rich explained that fighting these attacks can be relatively easy through the implementation of anti-malware software, up to date firewalls, and end user training."It’s crucial to stay on top of these malware trends and defend your network from threats. Our Phish Threat Training program has been one of the easiest and most valuable ways to reduce threats to business. Giving our clients the tools necessary so they understand what to look for empowers everyone." Rich said.To learn more about how to protect your business visit Quikteks.com or call (973) 882-4644.



