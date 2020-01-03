Chapter 11 Advisor Announces the Funding of $4.2M in Chapter 11 Financing

Chapter 11 Consultant "Restructuring Advisory Group" Provides $4.2M Financing to Save Property in Chapter 11 From Liquidation

Call us. We are more than Ch 11 Consultants: We have restructured our own businesses & real estate through Ch-11 & understand the process from a business owners and real estate investors perspective.” — Craig Brown

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA (CA), UNITED STATES, January 3, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- January 3, 2020 : San Francisco CA. Restructuring Advisory Group www.restructuringexperts.com a Chapter 11 Consultant, and expert in CMBS Loan Restructuring Chapter 11 Finance , Debtor in Possession Financing, Commercial Loan Modifications, and funding Chapter 11 Reorganization Plans, today announced it arranged the loan that closed and funded $4.2M to acquire the Note secured by a first deed of trust encumbering a high density residential Property in San Francisco. The purchase of the Note and first deed of trust resulted the Property being saved from foreclosure. As part of the Note purchase, Restructuring Advisory Group negotiated a modification extending the term of the Note by 18 months and reduced the interest rate.Restructuring Advisory Group was retained by the Property owner as lead strategist in the Chapter 11 to direct day to day strategies, interface with bankruptcy counsel, negotiate a settlement and sale of the Note with the Lender and to arrange the financing to acquire the Note.When the Company came on-board, the proposed solution offered by legal counsel was a rapid liquidation of the property. Restructuring Advisory Group changed the course of the Chapter 11 by offering a solution other than liquidation that greatly benefits the Property owner and avoids significant capital gains taxes that would have been due upon sale.Over a 30-year period, Restructuring Advisory Group has established a nationwide network of banks and financial institutions with whom the Company underwrites loans for its Chapter 11 clients, thereby offering both private money and market rate financing for companies and commercial real estate owners who have emerged from or are emerging from Chapter 11.Over the same period, Restructuring Advisory Group has negotiated the discount, refinance, modification and restructure of nearly three quarters of a billion dollars in loans with major banks and financial institutions nationwide.The company has long standing relationships at the decision-making levels of major financial institutions and its’ trademark negotiating strategies are much more efficient, time-saving and cost effective than battling the banks with and through legions of lawyers.Restructuring Advisory Group offers free initial consultations and is an expert in writing Chapter 11 plans, and turn-around plans and in navigating and demystifying the complex legal and financial issues that confront businesses and real estate investors as they face the challenges of Chapter 11 and or the complexities of negotiating Forbearance Agreements.RESTRUCTURING ADVISORY GROUPPh # 800-357-8247Website: www.restructuringexperts.com Email: RESTRUCTURINGEXPERTS@GMAIL.COM



