IBG App approved and available for download on Apple App Store

NEW YORK, USA, January 3, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The world’s leading digital asset management company, Inter Blockchain Group (IBG) had launched its IBG app on the Apple app store. Partners and customers of IBG using iOS devices can now download the IBG app on the Apple app store for free.When spoken to, Mr. Martin Anderson, Head of Investor Relations and Chief Security Officer of IBG reply, “I’m glad to announce that our IBG app is finally available on Apple app store.” “Many people may not know about the stringent approval processes and guidelines for an app to obtain approval to be on the Apple app store.” Mr. Anderson added.So, what are the stages of getting an app approved on the Apple app store? There are 2 stages to getting an app the approval to be on the Apple app stores which are the submission process and reviewing process. On average, over 40% of applications got rejected due to app performance. Common issues for app rejection also includes bugs and crashes, broken links, incomplete information, the unclear description for the requesting of permission within the app, inaccurate screenshots and the containing of information that will mislead users.It is interesting and important to know as an end-user, before submitting an app, the applicant needs to be familiar with the technical, content, and design criteria that the Apple app store review team uses to review all apps outlined in the App Store Review Guidelines. If the app requires specific settings, user account information, or special instructions, it is recommended that the applicant include these details in the App Review Information section. If the applicant fails to provide the required information, the app review process may be delayed or could even be rejected. So for the public to be enjoying the app, a lot of work has to be first done at the backend by the company.The IBG app showcase a combination of the digital banking and digital asset management services provided and will be, by IBG. The IBG app does not only serves as a wallet to hold the general cryptocurrencies but also their own IBG tokens, being an investment and merchant app, partners will be able to monitor their growing asset, at the same time utilize the IBG app to make hassle-free payment which will not require consumers to go thru any third-party platform to exchange their cryptos to fiat currency when making any payment to the list of collaborating partners.The approval of the IBG app on the Apple app store marks another milestone for the company following the commissioning of the app for android devices on the Google Play Store just several months back. Accomplishing the promise made to their partners and customers, IBG stands firm with its mission of being a true leading provider of digital banking and digital asset investment.



