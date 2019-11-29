NextBlock Conference Asia - Platinum Sponsor: Inter Blockchain Group

CHICAGO, USA, November 29, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Leading crypto asset management firm, the Inter Blockchain Group (IBG) is a proud platinum sponsor at one of Asia’s leading blockchain conference, Next Block Conference Asia, to be held on 3rd December 2019 in Bangkok, Thailand.The upcoming Next Block Conference Asia 2.0 is set to revisit Bangkok and will be held at W Hotel Bangkok. This time, the event will be bringing together top technology executives, investors, promising blockchain ventures and industry visionaries from around the world for business and networking discussing synergies and future outlook for 2020.According to Harris White, Chief Executive Officer of IBG, blockchain is one of the trends that are moving technology forward and he believes that blockchain still carries major potential achievements that have yet to be unlocked. White also mentions two key insights on the strategic value of blockchain. Firstly, blockchain itself does not have to be a disinter mediator to generate value, which is a fact that encourage permissioned commercial application. Secondly, it’s short-term value will be predominantly in reducing cost before creating transformative business model. These insights had further strengthened White’s beliefs that blockchain is the future.IBG, the leading provider of digital banking and digital asset management have been analyzing and understanding the needs of the Asia market, hence the Group had chosen Thailand as it’s landing step into Asia. Thailand being one of the major markets in Asia, provides IBG with a sustainable market for growth. IBG is also preparing for the launch of it’s first token offering of the IBG Token or IBGT in short. Launching the IBGT signifies a major step taken by IBG in firming its position in the new age of digital payment.Recent published articles has cited that new forms of digital and decentralized payments offer lots of opportunities to make transactions faster, cheaper and safer. Earlier this year, the New Zealand government had made endorsement to cryptocurrencies by allowing employers to pay employees via digital currency payment. It also stated that following the Singapore Fintech Festival 2019 in November, it was revealed the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) will also be working with Singapore’s financial services industry to develop a new blockchain-based cross-border digital payment system. Such news, had many believe that other governments are sure to follow suit.In conclusion, it looks like blockchain and cryptocurrency are here to stay as their presence and adoption grows. As blockchain technology becomes more user-friendly and viable to more application, the possibility that can be unlocked are limitless. That is the future the IBG team had in mind and which they are working towards to, making the impossible; possible.



