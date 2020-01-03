Hemp Boot Camps Scheduled for Cities Throughout the US

FC Global Events is launching its 2020 Hemp Boot Camps, which will be held in cities in key agricultural states throughout the US.

Attendance at a Hemp Boot Camp will enable anyone who attendsto obtain the tools and knowledge to succeed in what is likely to become a major American agricultural crop.” — Jeffrey Friedland

DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, January 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FC Global Events announced today that it is launching its 2020 Hemp Boot Camps, which will be held in cities in key agricultural states throughout the US.

This year’s first two Hemp Boot Camps will be held in Lincoln, Nebraska on February 1st, and Des Moines, Iowa on February 29th.

Attending a Hemp Boot Camp will provide attendees with the latest tools and information regarding regulations, cultivars, cultivation practices, harvesting, and the market for hemp fiber, seeds, and CBD, with a strong emphasis on the business and financial aspects of growing hemp.

Hemp was legalized a little over a year ago when the 2018 Farm Bill was signed into law, after having been illegal since 1937. Since then, the hemp industry and along with it, the hemp-derived CBD industry, have become two of America’s fastest-growing new industries.

The general conclusion by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) and industry leaders is that hemp will become a major American agricultural crop.

The market research firm, Grand View Research, Inc. projects that the global hemp market will reach $10.6 billion in annual sales by 2025. To put this in perspective, in 2018 the US soybean market generated revenues of $23 billion and the US corn market $51 billion.

Who should attend a Hemp Boot Camp:

Farmers growing other crops who would like to learn about cultivating hemp.

Farmers currently growing hemp interested in insight as to "what's working," and "what's not working" in the hemp industry.

Growers interested in the economics of cultivating hemp.

Growers interested in maximizing their revenues by selling hemp seeds, hemp seed oil, and flower or CBD oil.

Entrepreneurs seeking an early-to market advantage in the new and fast-growing hemp and CBD industries.

nvestors seeking to better understand the new investment opportunities of hemp and CBD.

Initial 2020 Hemp Boot Camps:

Saturday, February 1, 2020 - Lincoln Nebraska ​

Saturday, February 29, 2020 - Des Moines, Iowa

Saturday, March 14, 2020 - Wichita, Kansas

Saturday, March 28, 2020 - Indianapolis, Indiana

Saturday, April 4, 2019 - Springfield, Illinois​​

Saturday, April 25, 2020 - Columbia, Missouri



Jeffrey Friedland, the CEO of FC Global Events, in announcing the Hemp Boot Camps, stated, “Until the 2018 Farm Bill, growing hemp in the United States had been illegal since 1937. Because of this, knowledge regarding the plant and cultivars and strains, growing and harvesting, sales of hemp fiber, seeds, and flower for CBD have been minimal.” Friedland also stated, “ Legal and regulatory issues are also a moving target, with roles for the US Department of Agriculture (USDA), the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and state and local governments.”

Friedland also stated, “Hemp Boot Camps, with a significant focus on the financial aspects of growing hemp will enable anyone who is growing hemp, or wants to grow hemp to obtain the tools and knowledge to succeed as an early-to-market participant in what is becoming a major American agricultural crop.”

Detailed information regarding Hemp Boot Camps and registration information is available at www.HempBootCamps.com.

About Hemp Boot Camps

Hemp Boot Camps are sponsored by FC Global Events, a subsidiary of FC Global Strategies.

US-based FC Global Strategies provides services and programs to early-stage, and entrepreneurial growth-oriented companies in the US and globally. The firm’s primary focus is on the cannabis, hemp, CBD, renewable energy, and technology sectors.

The firm publishes FC INSIGHTS, videos and articles providing news, commentaries and most importantly opinions on the cannabis, hemp and CBD industries.

FC Global Strategies also publishes its FC Global’s State Hemp and CBD Tracker, which provides current information regarding state regulations affecting the hemp and CBD industries.

The firm is headed by Jeffrey Friedland, the author of Marijuana: The World’s Most Misunderstood Plant, which is available in print and Kindle editions at Amazon.

Jeffrey Friedland's introduction to Hemp Boot Camps



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.