Legendary Coach Nick Bollettieri To Be Part of the 2020 New York Tennis Expo

WANTAGH, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 2, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 2020 New York Tennis Expo is committed to bringing the very best tennis experience to its thousands of attendees, and we are excited to announce that legendary tennis coach Nick Bollettieri will be joining us at NYCB LIVE, home of the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum on Sunday, February 9.Bollettieri will lead and conduct multiple clinics throughout the day and, in addition, will take part in a Meet-and-Greet and autograph signing at the New York Tennis Expo Broadcast Plaza.Make sure to get your seat inside the Grant Thornton VIP Lounge as Bollettieri will be co-headlining one of the two Speaker Session panels. Our Coaches Roundtable Live session will give the audience a chance to ask Bollettieri questions on a variety of tennis topics, and learn from the most decorated coach in the sport's history.Considered by many to be one of the best tennis coaches of all time, Bollettieri has changed the way the game is played and taught at every level. He has helped shape the careers of Andre Agassi, Serena Williams, Maria Sharapova, Jim Courier, Boris Becker, Monica Seles, Anna Kournikova, Tommy Haas, and other tennis champions. His accomplishments have been imitated but never equaled.In 1978, he founded the Nick Bollettieri Tennis Academy—now IMG Academy, the first full-time tennis boarding school, providing young athletes the opportunity to train at a higher level while pursuing their academic aspirations with a focus on intense physical training, total immersion and ongoing competition among the most talented players in the world. Now the world’s largest and most advanced multi-sport training and educational institution, IMG Academy has hosted, trained and taught some of the world’s top athletes. Bollettieri continues to develop the next crop of young champions and works to bring tennis to inner-city children.The 2020 New York Tennis Expo will be a celebration of all things tennis, and will provide free fun for the whole family. From tennis clinics to informative speaker sessions, and carnival games to free professional tennis, the Expo is a can't-miss event.You can preregister to receive your free ticket and parking by visiting 2020NYTennisExpo.EventBrite.com. Contact info@usptennis.com for more information on the Expo, including exhibiting and sponsorship opportunities.



