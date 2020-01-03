Indoor Ag-Con Announces May 2020 Conference Keynote Speaker Sneak Preview

May 18-20, 2020 Indoor Ag-Con Keynote Speakers Include David Rosenberg, CEO, Aerofarms; Mike Zelkind, CEO, 80 Acres Farms; and Sonia Lo, CEO, Crop One Holdings.

CEOs from Aerofarms, 80 Acres Farms, Crop One Holdings Join Growing Speaker Line-Up For May 18-20, 2020 Edition At Wynn Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, January 3, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Attendees will hear from CEOs, thought leaders and industry experts from today’s cutting edge farms and other innovative companies during Indoor Ag-Con , the premier crop-agnostic trade event for vertical and indoor farming, heading to the Wynn Las Vegas from May 18-20, 2020. Among them, keynote speakers David Rosenberg, CEO, Aerofarms; Mike Zelkind, CEO, 80 Acres Farms; and Sonia Lo, CEO, Crop One Holdings.In addition to these top-notch keynotes – and others to be announced in coming weeks -- the robust 2020 Conference Schedule will feature three core tracks – Business, Science | Technology and Alternative Crops.“We surveyed our past attendees to find out what they need from a conference and our 2020 format and track topics are in direct response to their feedback,” says Nancy Hallberg, co-owner of Indoor Ag-Con LLC along with other event industry veterans Brian Sullivan and Kris Sieradzki. “The full program will offer a mix of panel presentations, fireside chats, roundtables and other programs that bring together different perspectives and steer clear of commercial pitches.”Look for more information coming soon on these keynote speakers, their topics and other announcements about additional keynotes, featured speakers and the full conference schedule. In addition to the extensive educational component, attendees will also find more new initiatives and show highlights to explore during the May 2020 edition, including:NEW LOCATION: WYNN LAS VEGASTo deliver a top-quality meeting experience for its attendees, Indoor Ag-Con heads to Wynn Las Vegas for 2020. Wynn Resorts is the recipient of more Forbes Travel Guide Five Star Awards than any other independent hotel company in the world and was once again named the best resort in Nevada on Condé Nast Traveler’s 2019 “Gold List,” a title received for the 12th time.NEW ASSOCIATION ALLIANCESIndoor Ag-Con is forging new alliances with other events, industry associations/groups that will play an integral role in its marketing outreach and conference programming. Look for partnership announcements coming soon.NEW START-UP SHOWCASEIndoor Ag-Con will launch Start-Up Showcase, a dedicated showplace on the exhibition floor for early to mid-stage indoor farming and agtech companies seeking ways to meet investors, farmers/growers and other attendees. Available exclusively to new, first-time Indoor Ag-Con exhibitors, Start-Up Showcase is designed to offer these young companies a cost-effective, easily accessible gateway to indoor ag decision-makers.EXPANDED EXHIBIT FLOOR & NETWORKING OPPORTUNITIESIn addition to the new Startup Showcase, the Indoor Ag-Con team is working to bring even more resources for farmers/growers to explore across all sectors – everything from government agencies to insurance/finance and other business services to IT solutions, lighting solutions, substrates, vertical farming solutions and much more. Attendees and exhibitors alike will also have even more networking opportunities with daily continental breakfast, coffee break and luncheon sessions, evening receptions, and more.QUICK FACTS:WHEN: Monday, May 18 – Wednesday, May 20, 2020 (Exhibits Open May 18-19)WHERE: Wynn Las Vegas, 3131 Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89101INFO: For information on exhibiting or attending visit www.indoor.ag or email: hello@indoor.agABOUT INDOOR AG-CON LLCFounded in 2013, Indoor Ag-Con has emerged as the premier trade event for vertical farming | indoor agriculture, the practice of growing crops in indoor systems, using hydroponic, aquaponic and aeroponic techniques. Its events are crop-agnostic and touch all sectors of the business, covering produce, legal cannabis |hemp, alternate protein and non-food crops. In December 2018, three event industry professionals – Nancy Hallberg, Kris Sieradzki and Brian Sullivan – purchased Indoor Ag-Con LLC from Newbean Capital, so setting the stage for further expansion of the events globally. More information: https://indoor.ag



