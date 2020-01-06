Renowned Vein911® Vein Treatment Centers Continues Growth With New Center in Wesley Chapel

Vein911® Vein Treatment Centers announced today that it has opened a new center at 2020 Ashley Oaks Circle, Suite 102, Wesley Chapel, Florida 33544.

TAMPA, FL, USA, January 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vein911® Vein Treatment Centers announced today that it has opened a new center at 2020 Ashley Oaks Circle, Suite 102, Wesley Chapel, Florida 33544. The Wesley Chapel location will serve patients that live in Northern Hillsborough and Pasco Counties including Lutz, Land O’ Lakes, New Tampa, and Zephyrhills. The clinic is conveniently located near The Shops at Wiregrass and AdventHealth Wesley Chapel Hospital.

Vein911® Vein Treatment Center’s currently has locations in Tampa and Clearwater and has immediate growth plans to develop clinics in Largo, Brandon, Riverview, Lakewood Ranch, and Sarasota. It is also evaluating other expansion opportunities across Florida, including Orlando, Jacksonville, Naples, West Palm Beach, and Miami. Each office delivers world class care and patient experience for varicose veins, spider veins, leg pain, swelling, restless legs, night cramps, lymphedema, leg wounds, and unsightly conditions caused by the effects of venous insufficiency.

The opening of the Wesley Chapel vein center comes with the addition of three vein care specialists to the Vein911® Vein Treatment Centers team. New vein care specialists include Julia Bryant PA-C, Michelle Dickenson PA-C, and Marlin Schul, M.D., MBA, RVT, FAVLS. Dr. Schul is the current President of the American Vein and Lymphatic Society and an internationally recognized expert on venous and lymphatic disease.

“We are very excited to be executing on our plans to develop clinics across the state of Florida to meet the need for world class vein and lymphatic care,” said Chris Pittman, M.D., FAVLS, FACR, Medical Director and CEO of Vein911® Vein Treatment Centers. “Our geographic expansion and new vein care specialists will help to advance our vision to be America’s choice for vein care.”

About Vein911® Vein Treatment Centers

Vein911® is a leading provider of both medical and cosmetic vein care including varicose veins, ankle swelling, restless legs, night cramps, venous leg ulcers, and cosmetically disturbing veins of the hands, face and legs. Our world-class vein treatment centers offer state of the art technology within elegant and comfortable surroundings and a family atmosphere. Our non-surgical medical procedures include Venefit procedure using ClosureFast Endovenous Radiofrequency Ablation (RFA) and Ultrasound-Guided Foam Sclerotherapy, which is the future of vein care available today at Vein911®. Our cosmetic procedures include Visual Sclerotherapy, the gold standard treatment for spider veins, and VeinGogh, an immediately effective treatment for facial veins. Vein911® is the varicose vein and spider vein treatment center of choice for physicians and their patients who are experiencing vein disease. Our vein treatment centers are conveniently located throughout the Tampa Bay area and are led by world-renowned, Board Certified, vein care specialist physicians.





