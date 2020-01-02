FC Global launches its State Hemp and CBD Tracker as a resource for regulations impacting the hemp and CBD industries in individual states.

We established the State Hemp and CBD Tracker to provide a continually updated resource regarding the status of state hemp and CBD rules and regulations.” — Jeffrey Friedland

DENVER, CO, USA, January 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FC Global Strategies announced today that it has launched its new State Hemp and CBD Tracker.

FC Global has launched its State Hemp and CBD Tracker as a way to establish a resource for hemp and CBD stakeholders regarding the laws and regulations of individual states that affect the growing, processing and sale of hemp and its derivatives including hemp seeds, hemp seed oil, and CBD.

Federal and state regulations of America’s new hemp and CBD industries are complicated. At the state level, they’re being drafted at a relatively quick pace. Some states are seeking to have their hemp regulations in place so that their farmers can take advantage of this spring’s planting season.

The 2018 Farm Bill, signed into law in December 2018, a little over a year ago, legalized the growing, processing, and sale of hemp, and derivatives of the hemp plant, including hemp seeds, hemp fiber, and CBD. It also delegated to individual states considerable regulatory responsibilities. These include whether hemp will be allowed to be grown in a state, and the implementation of a state hemp regulatory plan. State hemp regulations must be approved by the US Department of Agriculture (USDA).

Last week the USDA announced that it had approved hemp licensing plans for Louisiana, Ohio, and New Jersey. These three states are the first states to obtain USDA approval of their regulatory plans for the growing of industrial hemp in their states. The USDA also indicated that it was reviewing an additional 15 state plans and that another 8 states were drafting plans.

The USDA indicated that three Native American tribes, the Flandreau Santee Sioux, the La Jolla Band of Luiseno Indians, and the Santa Rosa Band of Cahuilla Indians have received approval for their hemp plans and that plans for an additional 15 tribes were either being drafted or reviewed.

In 2018 hemp was grown in 21 states, and in 2019 hemp in an additional 13 states, bringing the total number of states to 34. The National Conference of State Legislatures has stated that at least 47 states have passed legislation for hemp cultivation and production, most under the provisions of the 2014 Farm Bill, which allowed the growing of hemp for research and not for commercial purposes.

in announcing the State Hemp and CBD Tracker, Jeffrey Friedland, the CEO of FC Global Strategies, stated, “Hemp and CBD have been reported to be America’s two fastest-growing new industries. This has led to tremendous opportunities for entrepreneurs in the hemp and CBD industries. A key to the growth of these industries is following and complying with the regulations of individual states. We established the State Hemp and CBD Tracker to provide a continually updated resource regarding the status of state hemp and CBD rules and regulations.”

Free access to FC Global’s State Hemp and CBD Tracker, is available at https://www.fcglobalstrategies.com/state-hemp-tracker. Access is free, but registration is required.

About FC Global Strategies

US-based FC Global Strategies provides services and programs to early-stage, and entrepreneurial cannabis, hemp, and CBD companies in the US and globally. FC Global also provides services to the alternative energy sector.

FC Global assists Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) food, beverage, nutritional supplement and cosmetic companies who are interested in adding hemp seeds, hemp seed oil and/or CBD to their products in the US and globally. FC Global assists these CPG companies with assistance regarding formulation, marketing, and branding strategies, and the design and implementation of sales and distribution programs.

FC Global Strategies also publishes FC INSIGHTS, videos and articles featuring news, commentaries and opinions on the cannabis, hemp, CBD, alternative energy, and technology industries.

FC Global Strategies is led by Jeffrey Friedland, the author of Marijuana: The World’s Most Misunderstood Plant. The book, originally published in 2015, is available in print and Kindle editions at Amazon.

Certain of FC Global’s services are provided in collaboration with Growth Advisory Group LLC and Phyto Intel LLC.

FC Global Strategies’ website is www.fcglobalstrategies.com.

About Hemp Boot Camps

Hemp Boot Camps are sponsored by FC Global Events, a subsidiary of FC Global Strategies.

They are held in key agricultural states throughout the United States where the growing and processing of hemp is legal at the state level or likely to be legal in the near future.

Attendance at a Hemp Boot Camp benefits:

Farmers growing other crops who would like to learn about growing hemp.

Farmers currently growing hemp interested in the latest information and insight as to "what's working," and "what's not working" in the hemp industry.

Entrepreneurs seeking an early-to market advantage in the new and fast-growing hemp and CBD industries.

Producers and marketers of products that include CBD.

Investors seeking to better understand the new investment opportunities of hemp and CBD.

The schedule of upcoming Hemp Boot Camps are:

Saturday, February 1, 2020 - Lincoln Nebraska ​

Saturday, February 29, 2020 - Des Moines, Iowa

Saturday, March 14, 2020 - Wichita, Kansas

Saturday, March 28, 2020 - Indianapolis, Indiana

Saturday, April 4, 2019 - Springfield, Illinois​​

Saturday, April 25, 2020 - Columbia, Missouri

Detailed information regarding Hemp Boot Camps and registration information is available at https://www.fcglobalstrategies.com/fc-global-events.com .

Jeffrey Friedland discusses the new State Hemp and CBD Tracker



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.