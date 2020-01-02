Audrey Herrick of Awaken with Audrey to be Featured on CUTV News Radio

GREAT BARRINGTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, January 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Audrey Herrick is a woman who helps people realize their goals and transform their lives, by guiding them and helping alleviate their stumbling blocks through her energy practices. In 2010, she first turned her special talents into a business, now called Awaken with Audrey. The name is lovely and alliterative, and it perfectly captures the idea that by raising our conscience and tuning into our body’s energy frequencies, we can become more alert and alive, learning to live pain-free and with greater passion.

Audrey’s energy work is based on concepts she began to study after her father’s early passing. It was a time when she yearned to know more about the unseen world and any continuation of the life force. Audrey says that truthfully, she was preparing for this career her entire life! She had always received feelings and impressions from other people and could sense things when she passed someone on the street or sat next to them in a waiting area. Audrey could easily tune into their feelings, especially their pain, and either absorb or give out energy--much like the way we inhale and exhale when breathing. Her earliest memories, she says, are of experiencing energies and having premonitions, yet not always understanding what she was experiencing.

To comprehend this concept, Audrey says we should think about babies. They have feelings and sensations, and they relate to others. However, for them, everything is an experience and an opportunity to learn, even if they can’t vocalize or understand things at the time. Audrey encourages people to do just that, to process experiences and recognize the energy that already exists in them. All life is energy, she emphasizes, and if the energy shifts, everything shifts with it. If you clear out negative energy (or receive positive energy from a gifted integrator like Audrey), you learn incredible lessons, gain power and clarity, and grow. You become centered in self, which is totally the opposite of self-centered, and a distinction she will discuss in her shows. Audrey will also send energy to listeners with her voice, and guide them on how to clear their energy, which is like organizing your home before the cleaning crew comes in.

Audrey’s formal education began with her desire to work in Journalism and she has a BA in English. Her later degrees all relate to energy and healing studies, such as the Angel Guide training from 2011. She also has a Somatic Healing Degree, is a Reiki Master, has trained in Level III Foot and Hand Reflexology and as a Shaman. Audrey uses these principles and techniques, as well as various tools like feathers and drums, but relies mostly on her own great gifts to empower clients.

“Too many of us live in pain, and physical pain is the last one we feel. It starts in our energy field. This causes dis-ease. Once we awake to the fact that we have the power, we can actually heal ourselves.”

CUTV News Radio will feature Audrey Herrick in a series of interviews with both Jim Masters and Doug Llewelyn, every Thursday in January (the 2nd, 9th, 16th and 23rd) at 4:00pm EST

Listen to the shows on BlogTalkRadio

If you have questions for our guest, please call 347-996-3369

To learn more about Audrey and her work please visit https://www.awakenwithaudrey.com



