Start the New Year with The World’s Greatest Motivators, Debuting January 4, 2020 on National TV

Lynn Kitchen and Julie Hamilton, of Kitchen Hamilton Productions along with David Meltzer of Meltzer Enterprises are executive producers of the World Greatest Motivators.

Viewers will be inspired by world-renowned motivational leaders as the new decade starts which will help create New Year’s Resolutions for 2020

It is our desire to support those looking to make a change in their lives by providing the tools, possibilities and opportunities each motivator gives, which are available to all.” — Julie Hamilton, of Kitchen Hamilton Productions

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, USA, January 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lynn Kitchen and Julie Hamilton, of Kitchen Hamilton Productions along with David Meltzer of Meltzer Enterprises, are proud to announce the first season of The Worlds Greatest’s Motivators airs on National Cable Television January 4, 2020.

The TV series will be broadcast to over 250 million household viewers via WGN America, Fox Sports West, Biz TV Network, Family Channel, Dove TV, Comcast Michigan & Indiana, Action TV, and other Networks and Streaming Channels. The filming took place in front of a LIVE studio audience in November 2019 in Newport Beach, CA at the Balboa Bay Resort and Newport Beach Country Club over 3 days. Kitchen Hamilton Productions and Meltzer are the executive producers of the show.

“We are so thrilled to share this inspirational and motivational series with the world. It is our desire to support those looking to make a change in their lives by providing the tools, possibilities and opportunities each motivator gives, which are available to all. The inspiration delivered by these world-renowned leaders, support you in creating your goals for the new year, the decade and the rest of your life,” said Julie Hamilton, of Kitchen Hamilton Productions.

Each week starting January 4, 2020, for 13 weeks, will feature a motivational leader: Bob Proctor, Les Brown, Mary Morrissey, David Meltzer and special guest motivator, Sugar Ray Leonard graced the stage for the first taping. While Jack Canfield, Lisa Nichols, John Assaraf, Dr. Rev. Michael Beckwith, Sharon Lechter, Blaine Bartlett, Cynthia Kersey, Shanda Sumpter plus Brian Tracy, via a previously filmed segment introduced by Erik Swanson with special guest, youth phenomenon motivator, Sparsh Shah, and Emcee Paisley Demby, a motivational speaker, were featured at the second taping.

The Unstoppable Foundation receives a percentage of profits from the series. They are a non-profit humanitarian organization bringing sustainable education, nutrition and health to children and communities in developing countries, thereby creating a safer and more just world for everyone.

Sponsorship opportunities are available for the 13 episodes. Each half-hour broadcast will feature one speaker and is formatted for TV, OTT, and social media for national and international distribution. The title and participating sponsors are available offering premium in-app and homepage placement. With the APP - sponsors receive greater ROI by the audience and online viewers accessing the Redeem Page, which stores a variety of incentives and offers from ecommerce or retail locations.

For more information, please visit www.World'sGreatestMotivators.com or contact: Lynn Kitchen at info@worldsgreatestmotivators.com.

For media inquiries, interviews and appearance requests, please contact Kelly Bennett of Bennett Unlimited PR (949) 463-6383 or kelly@bpunlimited.com.

About Kitchen Hamilton Productions:

Kitchen Hamilton Productions was formed in 2016 to develop a platform to showcase master motivators in business success and personal development. Recognizing that most humans love to be motivated and aspire to greater success, they created this program with the tag line, “Transcending Borders, Inspiring BIG Dreams!” The vision includes creating transformational media for international television, digital and streaming markets. WORLD’S GREATEST MOTIVATORSTM brings a message of inspiration and the “can-do” spirit.

Follow World’s Greatest MotivatorsTM on Facebook and Instagram @worldsgreatestmotivators, on LinkedIn at world-s-greatest-motivators, and Twitter @s_motivators.

---

Sizzle Reel:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7HsRMf9S4ls&t=7s

The World’s Greatest Motivators, Debuting January 4, 2020 on National TV



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.