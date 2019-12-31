Nuclear Leader David Blee, 66, Dies

USNIC (202) 332-8155

Statement By The U.S. Nuclear Industry Council

Few have had David Blee's ability to navigate the corridors of Washington and consistently advance worthy goals as capably as he.” — Hon. Bud Albright, USNIC Chairman

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA, December 31, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The United States Nuclear Industry Council (USNIC) announced today that its founder and leader, president and chief executive officer, Mr. David Blee died suddenly this past weekend due to medical complications stemming from an adverse reaction to medication he was taking at the time.For over 15 years since its founding and that of its predecessor organizations, David has been at the helm of USNIC and has been instrumental in guiding and leading industry efforts to win support for nuclear power in the U.S., and internationally. He was a tireless champion and was highly respected and admired by all for his efforts.Hon. Bud Albright, the USNIC Chairman and former Under Secretary of the U.S. Department of Energy, stated that "the loss of our friend and able leader, David, leaves our hearts hollow. He was a good man. Few have his ability to navigate the corridors of Washington and consistently advance worthy goals as capably as he. We shall miss him terribly, and as he would want, we shall continue to advance innovation, progress, and the application of advanced nuclear energy technology for the betterment of the world." Hon. Albright also reported that the USNIC board has met and has developed a plan to ensure USNIC's continuity and continued advocacy for the U.S. nuclear industry.David's public service experience included his current appointment to the U.S. Department of Commerce's Civil Nuclear Trade Advisory Committee and past appointments as a Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of Energy and Director of Public Affairs for the U.S. Department of Energy – and as Chief of Staff to former U.S. Senator Connie Mack while Hon. Mack was serving in the U.S. House of Representatives.Prior to founding USNIC and its predecessors, David Blee was an Executive Vice President for NAC International, a U.S.-based energy services and technology company, where he directed the company's Worldwide Consulting Group and Marketing & Business Development portfolios. Mr. Blee was previously a Senior Vice President for the strategic communications firm Robinson, Lake, Lerer and Montgomery.The son of a Central Intelligence Agency officer who headed divisions in India and the former Soviet Union, David was born in Karachi, Pakistan, and lived 11 of his first 14 years overseas, including six years in India. He graduated from Dickinson College in Pennsylvania with a degree in economics but was soon drawn to politics and public service. David held numerous positions in government and industry over a career spanned several decades but as USNIC's leader he came to focus on efforts to revitalize the nuclear power industry. USNIC plays a key role in many facets of nuclear technology and commerce, and he was widely known as the industry's chief advocate and promoter inside and outside the halls of government.In addition to his responsibilities as a nuclear industry leader, David was an avid horse racing industry enthusiast and a dedicated and loving husband and father. David Blee died on December 29, 2019 in Kentucky and was 66 years old. David is survived by his wife, Mary Elizabeth, and three children – Cooper, Elizabeth and Augustus Blee; brothers Richard, John and Robert and twin sister Elizabeth.The United States Nuclear Industry Council (USNIC) is the leading U.S. business consortium advocate for new nuclear and promotion of the American supply chain globally. Composed of over 80 companies USNIC represents the "Who's Who" of the nuclear supply chain community, including key utility movers, technology developers, construction engineers, manufacturers and service.



