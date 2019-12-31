Lebanon Center for Rehabilitation and Healing Earns Deficiency-Free State Survey

Lebanon Center Leadership Team

Distribution channels:

LEBANON, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, December 31, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lebanon Center for Rehabilitation and Healing, formerly Lebanon Health and Rehabilitation Center recently earned Deficiency-Free Status during this year’s annual health state survey.The annual survey is conducted by the Office of Health Care Facilities (OHCF) for the Tennessee Department of Health during an unannounced visit that evaluates the center’s commitment to quality and compliance with industry state and federal regulatory guidelines. This year’s survey for Lebanon Center issued zero citations. In an executive summary issued to the Tennessee General Assembly, roughly only 15% of all nursing homes in Tennessee received Deficiency-Free status last calendar year. This year’s health survey success places Lebanon Center in the top 10% for performance in the state of Tennessee.“At Lebanon Center, we pride ourselves on providing excellent care to the residents we serve, and our 2019 Annual Recertification Survey confirmed it,” shared Andrew Jackson, Administrator of Lebanon Center for Rehabilitation and Healing. “Our center is so proud to share with the Lebanon community our zero deficiency report offered by the Tennessee Department of Health. We are thankful for each and every team member here at Lebanon Center, who go above and beyond daily to ensure the very best for our patients, residents, and families,” continued Jackson.Lebanon Center for Rehabilitation and Healing is a proud member of the CareRite Centers Network, supporting those in need of skilled nursing care and short-term rehabilitation throughout New York, New Jersey, Tennessee, and Florida. As part of the CareRite Centers mission, all employees serve as the vital link; they are the core of excellence and compassion that the organization is committed to at large. For more information or to schedule an exclusive press inquiry, please contact Ashley Romano, Vice President of Branding and Experience.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.