Looking for the hottest startups at CES® 2020?

Judges select 10 companies to pitch most investable ideas at 9th edition of ShowStoppers® LAUNCHIT, Official Event for Eureka Park exhibitors at CES 2020

WASHINGTON, D.C. AND AUSTIN, TX., TX, UNITED STATES, December 30, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Angel investors and venture capitalists have selected 10 of the hottest companies to take the stage at ShowStoppers® LAUNCHIT, (https://www.showstoppers.com) the ninth-annual official “pitch” event for startup companies that exhibit at Eureka Park during CES 2020 (https://www.ces.tech/).

“ShowStoppers LaunchIt” is a CES 2020 Media Day Power Session (https://www.ces.tech/Media/Media-Events/Media-Days-Schedule.aspx) scheduled for Monday, January 6 , 2:30-4:30 p.m. at Mandalay Bay, one day before the CES show floor opens.

Working with The Consumer Technology Association™ (CTA) (https://cta.tech/), which produces CES, and the New York Angels (http://www.newyorkangels.com/), ShowStoppers LAUNCHIT helps entrepreneurs and startups raise early seed capital by selecting from the more than 1,200 young, innovative, transformative and entrepreneurial startups that exhibit in Eureka Park, a marketplace within CES where retailers, venture capitalists, manufacturers and others will find entrepreneurs launching new products, services, apps and ideas.

ShowStoppers LaunchIt 2020 is sponsored by JETRO, the Japan External Trade Organization, a government-related organization that works to promote mutual trade and investment between Japan and the rest of the world. Originally established in 1958 to promote Japanese exports abroad, JETRO's core focus in the 21st century has shifted toward promoting foreign direct investment into Japan and helping small to medium size Japanese firms maximize their global export potential.

The 10 finalists include:

• Aeronext Inc. – Tokyo -- A drone architecture research lab that develops flying robots and air mobility by employing its original center-of-gravity control technology.

• Caregiver Smart Solutions – New York City -- The aging in place phenomenon has placed added stress on the adult children who are unable to easily and affordably monitor their loved ones.

• D3 Products / intelashelf – St. Clair, MI, USA -- Transform your furniture into a powerful charging platform with audio, video, USB and wireless charging technology.

• FutuRocket – Tokyo -- Simple, easy AI camera for small businesses.

• GROOVE X Inc. – Tokyo -- Robot startup that develops "LOVOT" --Affectionate Family Robot.

• Inirv Labs – Durham, NC, USA -- A cooking platform powered by connected devices that bring safety and simplicity to the kitchen.

• iWater Tech – Mountain View, CA, USA -- Leveraging IoT technology to enable effortless water conservation without sacrifice or trying to change human behavior.

• mui Lab Inc. – Kyoto, Japan -- An IoT design startup that develops "calm" interfaces for peaceful living, whose concept stems from "mui shizen" in Taoism philosophy.

• Pulsewear – New York City – Maker of Dreamon, an easy to use wearable that helps users fall asleep faster without the use of drugs.

• Teracube – Redmond, WA, USA – Maker of the sustainable smartphone with a 4-year warranty.

This year’s judges are:

• Kevin Harrington, an original Shark on the ABC hit, Emmy-winning TV show “Shark Tank,” inventor of the infomercial and As Seen on TV pioneer, cofounder of the Electronic Retailers Association (ERA), and cofounder of the Entrepreneur’s Organization (EO). Harrington has launched over 20 businesses that have grown to over $100 million in sales each, has been involved in more than a dozen public companies, and has launched over 500 products generating more than $5 billion in sales worldwide with iconic brands and celebrities such as Jack Lalanne, Tony Little, George Foreman, and the new I-Grow hair restoration product on QVC.

• Mike Johns, founder of Digital Mind State, a creative marketing and consultancy; executive producer of Tech This Out podcast with 500 million global listeners on iHeart Radio, Spotify, Pandora, iTunes and Deezer; member of the Advisory Board for Los Angeles County Economic & Development Corporation with emphasis on Innovation, Education and Technology; and a founding member of I Am Digital, a non- profit organization dedicated to the promotion of digital literacy and creating smart cities, citizens and families.

• Nicholas Zaldastani, managing director, Zaldastani Ventures and a Mentor Capitalist leveraging his venture capital and serial entrepreneurial experiences while contributing to the growth of companies, including BrainTap Technologies, CrocPond.com, Oracle, Ogilvy and Mather Advertising, Reddep Labs, SABA Software, Salary.com, and World Energy.

The winning company is invited to demonstrate and meet with more than 1,300 journalists expected to attend ShowStoppers @ CES, the press event that takes place Tuesday, January 7, at the Wynn Hotel in Las Vegas.

About New York Angels

One of the largest and oldest angel groups, New York Angels is a member-led organization committed to finding, funding and mentoring great young companies from pitch through a successful exit.

About ShowStoppers®

Now in its 26th year, ShowStoppers is the global leader in producing press and business events spanning the US, Europe and Asia. Each event organizes product introductions, sneak previews and demonstrations for selected journalists, bloggers, industry and financial analysts, venture capitalists and business executives. Industry leaders, innovators and startups exhibit to generate news coverage and product reviews, make new connections, promote brand, and open new markets. ShowStoppers produces events at CES, Mobile World Congress and Mobile World Congress Americas, among others; the official press events at CES, CE Week, IFA, and NAB; and partners with CEATEC, CTA and GSMA.

