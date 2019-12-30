Additional Vein Care Specialist Accelerates Growth of World-Renowned Vein911® Vein Treatment Centers

Vein911® Vein Treatment Centers announced today that Julia Bryant, PA-C has joined the world-renowned center as a Vein Care Specialist.

Julia Bryant was carefully selected among many candidates. She shares our obsession of providing world class patient experience and care. We are very excited to be adding her to our team” — Chris Pittman, M.D., CEO of Vein911® Vein Treatment Centers

TAMPA, FL, USA, December 30, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vein911® Vein Treatment Centers announced today that Julia Bryant, PA-C has joined the world-renowned center as a Vein Care Specialist. Julia will be responsible for providing varicose vein, spider vein, and lymphedema care to patients at Vein911 Vein Treatment Centers in Tampa, Clearwater, and Wesley Chapel, Florida locations. Julia will also contribute to executing the strategy of Vein911® by ensuring that patient experience continues to be a benchmark for the medical industry.

Julia is a Florida native who graduated from Furman University in Greenville, South Carolina with a Bachelor of Science degree in Health and Exercise Science. While she attended Furman University, she competed as a four-year scholarship athlete in cross country as well as track and field. After graduating from Furman University, Julia earned a Master’s degree in Medical Biotechnology with Honors from Barry University followed by a Master’s degree in Physician Assistant Studies from South University. Julia has previous medical experience in the Urgent Care setting.

Vein911® Vein Treatment Centers has established itself as one of the leading vascular vein centers in the United States. The centers are led by Christopher Pittman, M.D., FAVLS, FACR, a Board Certified Interventional Radiologist and Diagnostic Radiologist as well as a Diplomate of the American Board of Venous and Lymphatic Medicine. He serves on the Board of Directors of the American Vein and Lymphatic Society and is one of the world’s leading experts on Ultrasound-Guided Foam Sclerotherapy, which is the future of vein care available today. Vein911® recently added Marlin Schul, M.D., RVT, MBA, FAVLS, the current President of the American Vein and Lymphatic Society and a leading researcher on venous and lymphatic disease.

“Vein911® Vein Treatment Centers has been fortunate to experience a period of exponential growth,” said Chris Pittman, M.D., FAVLS, FACR, Medical Director and CEO of Vein911® Vein Treatment Centers. “Julia Bryant was carefully selected among many candidates. She shares our obsession of providing a world class patient experience and world class patient care. We are very excited to be adding her to our team.”

About Vein911® Vein Treatment Centers

Vein911® is a leading provider of both medical and cosmetic vein care including varicose veins, ankle swelling, restless legs, night cramps, venous leg ulcers, and cosmetically disturbing veins of the hands, face and legs. Our world-class vein treatment centers offer state of the art technology within elegant and comfortable surroundings and a family atmosphere. Our non-surgical medical procedures include Venefit procedure using ClosureFast Endovenous Radiofrequency Ablation (RFA) and Ultrasound-Guided Foam Sclerotherapy, which is the future of vein care available today at Vein911®. Our cosmetic procedures include Visual Sclerotherapy, the gold standard treatment for spider veins, and VeinGogh, an immediately effective treatment for facial veins. Vein911® is the varicose vein and spider vein treatment center of choice for physicians and their patients who are experiencing vein disease. Our vein treatment centers are conveniently located throughout the Tampa Bay area and are led by world-renowned, Board Certified, vein care specialist physicians.



