Driving School in Newmarket Treats Driving Anxieties, Trains All Students to "Survive Every Drive" From the Start

NEWMARKET, ON, CANADA, December 31, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- For over 10 years, Tomorrow's Drivers, a driving school in Newmarket and Markham, has been teaching students the knowledge of how to make good, confident driving decisions -- no matter where they are, and no matter the time of their life. One inhibitor of road safety is anxiety, phobias, traumas or lack of confidence in on-road performance. These fears can contribute to unsafe driving behavior, which endangers the driver and others on the road.In addition to core training, Tomorrow's Drivers instructors specialize in treating and curing anxieties and phobias about driving. This is a component of all their programs -- ranging from their Ontario Ministry of Transportation-approved BDE training for beginner drivers with a G1 license (and even students who haven't yet applied for a G1), to refresher lessons to help drivers easily warm up for their G2 & G road tests.Instructors analyze how emotions affect the driving student and focus on correcting deep-seated emotional and intellectual bad habits. The goal is to replace bad habits with positive habits in order to develop the emotional confidence of students and make them better drivers.The symptoms of a phobia can range from mild feelings of apprehension and anxiety to a full-blown panic attack. Physical symptoms can include difficulty breathing, racing or pounding heart, chest pain or tightness, trembling or shaking, feeling dizzy or light-headed, a churning stomach, hot or cold flashes, tingling sensations, or sweating. Sufferers may also experience a range of emotional symptoms such as feeling overwhelming anxiety or panic or feeling an intense need to escape a situation.People are not born with fears and phobias; instead, these reactions are imprinted in the mind as a learned response from previous negative or traumatic experiences. A driving anxiety could stem from having been in a road accident, witnessing an accident, or being involved in a road rage incident.​The experienced, MTO-licensed instructors at Tomorrow's Drivers work with the part of the mind that harbours fears and phobias. Phobia therapy has proven to be extremely effective, and people tend to see results very quickly. By helping drivers replace a negative behavior pattern with a positive pattern, instructors empower students to be more relaxed and maintain focus and control while driving.Whether the student has a G1 license, G2 license, or a full license, Tomorrow's Drivers focuses on only one ultimate goal: confidence on the road. It is not sufficient to train only for the road tests, which are easy to pass. The key focus at Tomorrow's Drivers is to fully immerse students in learning the life-saving skills necessary to drive in any situation they may encounter. With these skills mastered, students can be safe and confident drivers.Driving is one of the most important life skills any person needs to go places; if they fail to have the know-how and confidence to drive after passing their G, not only can it be difficult for them to get where they want -- it can put their life even more on the line. That's why it's vital to get the proper driver education, and that's just what Tomorrow's Drivers provides.For more information about treating driving anxiety, visit the website at Tomorrow's Drivers Newmarket . Tomorrow's Drivers can be contacted by email at message@tomorrowsdrivers.com or by phone at 1 (800) 241-7493.ABOUT TOMORROW'S DRIVERSTomorrow's Drivers is an innovative driving school that offers Ministry-Approved BDE Courses and has an unmatched 99.5% passing ratio. Centrally located in the heart of Newmarket at Leslie Street and Davis Drive near the 404 Town Centre, the classroom is a convenient six-minute drive from the Newmarket Drive Test Centre, and also provides training to students in surrounding York Region cities including Markham and Richmond Hill. The training methods at Tomorrow's Drivers have been honed over several years, and the school has had over 10,000 successful graduates.

