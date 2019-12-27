The Best PC based CRM Software for 2020 integrates Android and iPhone Sync

DejaOffice PC CRM - Keep your data securely out of the cloud even while you fly!

Your valuable customer data loads with dazzling speed on your PC. Why pay monthly to manage your customers slowly on the Cloud?

PORTLAND, OR, US, December 27, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DejaOffice PC CRM gives lighting fast access to Contacts, Calendar, Tasks and Notes with data locally stored on your Windows PC or shared network drive. CompanionLink Software, the maker of DejaOffice, is a small company that offers a feature that even the largest CRM makers lack; a CRM solution that runs fast on PC. Cloud based CRM solutions cannot begin to match the speed and agility found with the On-Premise App provided by CompanionLink. DejaOffice is affordably priced at $49.95 for single-user and $199.95 for 5 users ($40 per user) one-time price. With DejaOffice, you own the software, and you own your data!

“When a customer calls you want to look up their name, see their order history, and add a note or follow up call, all while talking to them,” says Wayland Bruns, CTO at DejaOffice. “With DejaOffice PC CRM, you can search, glance over history and begin typing call notes quicker than you can log in to any of the major web-based CRM products. DejaOffice gives a fast and compact view of all the basic CRM tables; Contacts, Calendar, Tasks, Notes, History, and Deals. The DejaOffice solution is Multi-User and allows for shared contacts and coworker scheduling so you can easily centralize Customer Management for your team.

DejaOffice is the only Contact Management Solution that does not need an active internet connection on Android, iPhone and PC Windows platforms. DejaOffice uses a local data store on all platforms. This allows it to have encrypted databases, security and privacy in a way that is impossible for cloud-based solutions. On the PC, DejaOffice data files are a standard format so custom modules and add-ons can be created for automated tasks. An Outlook Add-In is included in the software.

DejaOffice PC CRM Pro sells as a 5-user license for $199. 95, or $40 per user at a one-time price. Each user can have a unique login and can password their login. Contacts, Calendar, Tasks and Notes can be assigned to a co-worker or unassigned and visible to everyone. Any user can see their own Calendar, or can view all Calendars. When a Contact or Event is private, only the logged in user will see it.

DejaOffice is sold with an optional RunStart setup with data transfer for $49, or Premium Support for $129. With these services a technician logs into your PC to set up the CRM and migrate data exactly as you need. It is very common for CompanionLink technicians to set your office up by importing from discontinued products like Business Contact Manager. DejaOffice PC CRM is easy to install and very fast. A typical setup and migration of 5000 contacts and five-user calendar can be done in less than an hour.

About DejaOffice

DejaOffice is created by CompanionLink® Software, Inc. a pioneering developer of data sync solutions for mobile phones. CompanionLink has released DejaOffice® CRM for Android™, iPhone®, iPad®, and Windows®. CompanionLink also white-labels their software, supporting branded PC and Mobile Apps that synchronize Calendar, Contacts, and Tasks from Outlook to Web. Founded in 1987 CompanionLink has helped mobilize information across devices, computers, applications, and web-based services. For more information, please visit https://www.companionlink.com and https://www.dejaoffice.com.

CompanionLink, DejaOffice and DejaCloud are registered trademarks of CompanionLink Software, Inc. Other product names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners

DejaOffice PC CRM - Product tour - The best PC based CRM of 2020 with PC, Android and iPhone data securely synchronized using USB, Wi-FI, Bluetooth or Cloud.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.