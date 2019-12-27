Best Industrial Packaging Distributor Celebrates Outstanding Year

B2B Industrial Packaging is celebrating an excellent year, highlighted by three major acquisitions, awards, excellent revenue growth and new product offerings.

Our continued growth will be both organic and acquisition-based. With this as our focus, we will continue to seek out new partners and products, new employees and innovations.” — B2B Industrial Packaging President Bill Drake

ADDISON, ILL., U.S., December 27, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- B2B Industrial Packaging, acknowledged as the best industrial packaging distributor in the U.S., is celebrating an excellent year; highlighted by three major acquisitions, awards, excellent revenue growth, new product offerings, employee success and initiatives such as a completely redesigned ecommerce site.

The company acquired Central Packaging in Feb. and Empire Systems and Empire West Solutions in June. These acquisitions (and more anticipated in 2020) introduce additional product lines and vendors and continue to strengthen purchasing power.

B2B Industrial Packaging also received two prestigious Crain’s recognitions in 2019: Inclusion on the Crain’s Fast 50 list of the fastest growing companies in the Chicago metro area for the 2nd year in a row and inclusion on Crain’s List of the Largest Privately Held Companies in the Chicago area, also the 2nd year in a row. These two lists are considered the best resource for determining the relative financial success of a privately held company.

The company’s revenue has increased more than 300% over the last 10 years; 177% over the last five years. In 2019 alone, the company’s revenue growth is expected to reach 22.6%. The company had a record $4M in sales in April and repeated that four more times in 2019. The company continues to be the fastest growing industrial packaging distributor in the U.S.

Among the many products the company introduced in 2019 is VCI (volatile corrosion inhibitor) paper for the steel service industry. The top-selling product delivers corrosion protection for metal parts in shipping and storage.

Another 2019 milestone was the launch of a completely redesigned ecommerce site featuring a user-friendly online spare parts catalog. The popular website offers a broad range of industrial packaging supplies, including replacement parts for strapping tools.

Breaking a company record, 13 account executives are on track to qualify for an annual sales-based company incentive. Multiple new account executives in locations across the U.S. were also hired over the course of the year.

B2B Industrial Packaging President Bill Drake said, “Our goal for 2020 is to grow by $30M, which would be a 40% increase over 2019. We will also maintain our acquisition pipeline—so this growth will be both organic and acquisition-based. With this as our focus, we will continue to seek out new partners and products, new employees and innovations.”

Servicing more than 6,000 active clients, B2B Industrial Packaging sells a full range of packaging equipment and supplies including steel strapping, stretch film, and fasteners to clients throughout the U.S. and Mexico. B2B Industrial Packaging is unique in that it also operates three state-of-the-art strapping and fastener tool repair facilities that service the entire U.S. Headquarters are in Addison, Ill. with additional locations in Fort Worth, Texas; Houston; Salinas and Oakland, Calif.; Los Angeles; Portland, Ore.; Eugene, Ore.; Seattle and Kansas City, Kan. To contact B2B Industrial Packaging, call 1-877-222-5747, email Caitlin Montgomery at cmontgomery@b2bind.com, or visit www.B2BInd.com. For media inquiries, contact Jeanna Van Rensselar at Smart PR Communications; jeanna@smartprcommunications.com 630-363-8081.



