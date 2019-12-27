Minn. IT Contract, Major HPC Innovations, Significant Growth Highlight Stellar Year for Nor-Tech

Nor-Tech Executive Vice President Jeff Olson

MINNEAPOLIS, MINN., U.S., December 27, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nor-Tech, the leading experts on Linux-based high-performance technology solutions, is just about to complete one of their best years ever. Between winning a coveted contract, being selected to participate in one of this year’s most innovative HPC projects, several new software partnerships and significant revenue growth, the company will continue its expansion in 2020.

Nor-Tech’s Executive Vice President Jeff Olson said, “We have worked strategically all year to focus on activities that will contribute to both short-term and long-term growth. Nor-Tech has built a solid reputation as a leading HPC industry innovator and a premier value-add reseller for government and education. We will continue to leverage that.”

This year’s highlight was winning the Minnesota State Buy.IT contract for the first year. This is the major purchasing vehicle for technology products in the state. As an elite provider of HP and Lenovo products, and with Lenovo Authorized Service Provider status, Nor-Tech is well positioned to take full advantage.

Also this year, Nor-Tech’s Vice President of Engineering Dom Daninger was selected for the Ohio Supercomputer Center’s prestigious board of advisors for its NSF-funded Open OnDemand project. The project’s goal is to allow those that are not HPC experts to take advantage of open source software. Open OnDemand and Nor-Tech were featured at the Supercomputing 2019 event.

In conjunction with the project, Nor-Tech’s engineers performed the first two integrations anywhere in the world of Open OnDemand. Nor-Tech is currently the only company offering Open OnDemand commercially.

Daninger, and Nor-Tech by extension, were also invited to join the prestigious Hyperion Research Advisory Board this year.

New and upgraded partnerships included becoming a Master Reseller-Americas of NICE Software DCV with L1 Support; becoming an Acronis Backup Technology Reseller; and achieving AMD Elite Partnership status.

The company was also featured in many top technology publications including CRN, HPCwire and Inside HPC—along with media releases that are routinely picked up by hundreds of national publications each month.

The new state contract and several large HPC cluster and workstation orders contributed to significant revenue growth that Nor-Tech expects to top next year.

“Of course the strategic decision-making comes from the top,” Olson said. “We have learned where to take carefully calculated risks and where to step back. The successful execution of our objectives will always depend on our excellent engineering, sales and support team.”

