InterHarmony Festival Announces Artists in Outstanding Summer Series

Daniel Stewart is a "fascinatingly vibrant conductor”” — The Boston Intelligencer

DELRAY BEACH, FLORIDA, USA, December 27, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- While preparing for New Years fireworks celebrations, InterHarmony® International Music Festival announces the lights and highlights of its first lineup of guest artists for the 2020 concert season.The Outstanding Guest Artist and Master Class Series has become an exciting tradition for festival participants to work, listen to and just spend time with the most acclaimed soloists and conductors of today’s world stage. InterHarmony is pleased to announce the participation of Daniel Stewart (conductor), Boris Kuschnir (violin), and Antonio Di Cristofano (piano) in Session I, Guy Braunstein (conductor and violin), Saleem Ashkar (piano), and Gili Schwarzman (flute) in Session II, and Oliver Weder (conductor) in Session III.IIMF, directed by cellist Misha Quint, has three sessions in two locations, two in Italy in Acqui Terme, Piedmont, Italy in July and one in Sulzbach-Rosenberg, Bavaria, Germany in August. InterHarmony plans to make further artist and concert announcements in the coming months.Guy Braunstein, conductor & violinAfter a sensational appearance at InterHarmony as a violinist, virtuoso Guy Braunstein will appear as a conductor of the InterHarmony Festival Orchestra, bringing a fresh enthusiasm to one of the top events in a sea of highlights of the intensive concertizing life at IIMF. Additionally, Braunstein will perform Brahms and Shostakovich trios with Saleem Ashkar (piano) and Misha Quint (cello), and the Dvorak Terzetto, featuring Gili Schwarzman (flute) on July 23.It is not often young violinists have a chance not only to hear the former Berlin Philharmonic concertmaster perform, but also to participate in his Violin Master Class.In 19/20, Guy will be Artist in Residence with the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra and will return to the Trondheim Symphony Orchestra and Symphoniker Hamburg as both soloist, conductor and in play-direct capacities. Other highlights include debuts with the Vancouver Symphony and Helsinki Philharmonic Orchestra’s as well as concerts with the Dresdner Philharmonie, Sinfonie Orchester Berlin, Orquestra Sinfonica de Barcelona, Lapland Chamber Orchestra and Queensland Symphony Orchestra and extensive touring with the Israel Netanya Kibbutz Orchestra.Saleem Ashkar, pianoAfter a tremendous performance with the InterHarmony Festival Orchestra last year, Saleem Ashkar will enter the chamber music scene during Session II in Italy. He will join Guy Braunstein (violin) and Misha Quint (cello) for Brahms and Shostakovich trios on July 23. Ashkar will give a Piano Master Class as a part Outstanding Masterclass Series.Based in Berlin, the Israeli-Palestinian pianist has become one of the most in-demand soloists of our time. Saleem Ashkar performs regularly with such conductors as Zubin Mehta, Riccardo Chailly, Christoph Eschenbach, Riccardo Muti and Daniel Barenboim, and with many of the world’s leading orchestras, including the Vienna Philharmonic, the Staatskapelle Berlin, the Filarmonica della Scala, the Concertgebouw Amsterdam, the London Symphony Orchestra, and the Konzerthausorchester in Berlin.Gili Schwarzman, fluteAfter the very successful development of InterHarmony’s woodwind program, flutist Gili Schwarzman will be the first woodwind edition to the Outstanding Guest Artist Serious. Schwarzman with perform the Dvorak Terzetto with Guy Braunstein (violin) and Misha Quint (cello) on July 23 and give a Flute Master Class.Gili Schwarzman has performed around the globe as a soloist with orchestras such as the Jerusalem Symphony, the Israeli Chamber Orchestra, the Berliner Camerata, the Valencia Symphony, the Potsdam Chamber Orchestra, The Hulencourt Soloists in Brussles, North Netherlands Orchestra, Trier Philharmonic and Sofia Philharmonic among many others. Apart from touring as a soloist Gili Schwarzman is also an avid chamber musician.Daniel Stewart, conductorRising star conductor Daniel Stewart, joining InterHarmony for its opening session, is hailed by The Boston Musical Intelligencer as a "fascinatingly vibrant conductor”, setting another exciting expectation for Session I on July 11. Daniel Stewart's interest and desire to conduct young musicians will give students attending the festival a real feel of working in a professional orchestra.Music Director of the Santa Cruz Symphony and newly appointed director of San Fransisco Youth Symphony, Maestro Stewart performs with many leading orchestras and opera houses around the world, such as Metropolitan Opera Orchestra, Boston Symphony Orchestra, Los Angeles Philharmonic, Houston Symphony, Saint-Louis Symphony, Hessischer Rundfunk Orchester, Frankfurt Opern Orchestra, and the Boston Ballet. He has performed as a violist with the San Francisco Symphony, recorded for EMI with Maxim Vengerov, and toured extensively in over 40 countries.Oliver Weder, conductorParticipation of leading German conductor Oliver Weder at InterHarmony’s original location in Sulzbach-Rosenberg will add an intensive grand finale to the 2020 edition of InterHarmony. Maestro Weder, who will conduct the final concert of the summer on August 8, has an extensive experience conducting the best European orchestras. He will give students a taste of detailed orchestral work in a real professional setting so famous to Germany.Maestro Weder has been the Music Director and Chief Conductor of the Thueringen Symphony Orchestra and at the opera in Ruolstadt, Germany. Oliver Weder has worked with over 40 orchestras and opera-theatres in Germany and abroad, including the Hamurg Symphony Orchestra, the German National Theatre Weimar, and the San José Chamber Orchestra (USA).Russian-born cellist Misha Quint Misha Quint has appeared with such celebrated orchestras as the New York Chamber Symphony, the London Soloists Chamber Orchestra at Queen Elizabeth Hall, Leningrad Philharmonic Orchestra, Moscow Chamber Orchestra. Quint is Founder and Music Director of InterHarmony.Boris Kuschnir, violinInterHarmony’s Violin Master Class with Boris Kuschnir, one of the world's foremost violin pedagogues, has become a tradition and one of most riveting events of the festival. A student of David Oistrakh at the Moscow Conservatory, Kuschnir has been described as a modern-day Leopold Auer. His students include Nikolai Znaider, Julian Rachlin, and Sergey Dogadin, along with more than 40 other laureates of national and international competitions.Antonio Di Cristofano, pianoIIMF welcomes Antonio Di Cristofano to its 2020 Outstanding Guest Artist Series. After the most successful collaboration with InterHarmony and participation at the InterHarmony Concert Series at Carnegie Hall in New York, the appearance of Antonio Di Cristofano for Session I is will be highly anticipated event. Di Cristofano will perform Brahms, Rachmaninoff, and Chopin.



