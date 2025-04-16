InterHarmony Artists Perform Piano Trios and Opera Arias in Phantom of the Archduke at Carnegie Hall on April 24 at 8PM

Phantom of the Archduke: InterHarmony Concert Series, cellist Misha Quint, violinist Lenora Marya-Anop, pianist Alessandro Mazzamuto, soprano Ninfa Azucena Garcia Yanez and mezzo-soprano Brianna Davies, Alla Milchtein on piano Phantom of the Archduke: InterHarmony Concert Series Poster cellist Misha Quint, violinist Lenora Marya-Anop, pianist Alessandro Mazzamuto, soprano Ninfa Azucena Garcia Yanez and mezzo-soprano Brianna Davies, Alla Milchtein on piano

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The InterHarmony showcase will be like an easel with a phantom of fantasies on a colorful musical palette in the evening’s key work, Beethoven’s Archduke Trio, at Weill Recital Hall at Carnegie Hall on April 24 at 8PM. Music includes Beethoven’s Archduke Trio, Trios by Piazzolla and Glinka performed by cellist Misha Quint , violinist Lenora Marya-Anop, pianist Alessandro Mazzamuto, and Opera Arias sung by soprano Ninfa Azucena Garcia Yanez and mezzo-soprano Brianna Davies, both with Alla Milchtein on piano. Tickets are $55 and can be purchased online at www.carnegiehall.org or by calling CarnegieCharge at 212-247-7800. For more information, visit www.interharmony.com The opening of the concert will set a theme of celebration with the vivid, singing tones of Glinka’s Trio pathétique. Originally written for Clarinet, Bassoon and Piano, it can be interchangeably manifested with Violin, Cello and Piano This combination creates an exciting spin on dynamics and technical abilities of the performers. This brief piece feels like a one-movement fantasy with one musical phrase, rippling from beginning to end in one breath.After the operatic-like trio, the audience should really fasten their belts for a voyage through the blooming colors of vocal masterpieces performed by two emerging artists, mezzo-soprano Brianna Davies and soprano Ninfa Azucena Garcia Yanez. The music will include arias from Madame Butterfly (Puccini), Carmen (Bizet), Barber of Seville (Rossini), Marriage of the Figaro (Mozart), Susanna (Floyd), and Werther (Massenet).This is the Carnegie Hall debut for the two singers, discovered by InterHarmony during its summer festival in Acqui Terme Italy. These young talents will be a bright light of the concert, offering a variety of musical crowns for the Archduke in the second half of the concert.Beethoven's Archduke Trio will be the arch through which this season of InterHarmony's events arrive in the final show of the season at Carnegie Hall in the series’ twelfth year. Lenora Marya-Anop (violin), Misha Quint (cello), and Alessandro Mazzamuto (piano), will give a glimpse of their artistry to New Yorkers before sharing it with an enthusiastic audience in Italy at the InterHarmony International Music Festival.Beethoven’s iconic work plays like a symphony for piano trio providing intense moments for all three instruments. The five-note motif recurring throughout the whole trio creates a unique sound arch connecting all the movements. The piano’s role is dramatically prominent throughout the whole piece yet remains in perfect balance with the violin and cello, giving the strings an opportunity for sound projection.Dedicated to Archduke Rudolf of Austria—Beethoven’s benefactor, student, and friend—it was the last of Beethoven’s piano trios. The premiere of the Archduke Trio was one of Beethoven’s final concert performances as a pianist because of his increasing deafness, in April of 1941, 201 years ago.For the concert’s finale, there will be a pleasant surprise for spectators. The crown of this concert will be Astor Piazzola's well-known Oblivion Trio.

Misha Quint in Glinka Trio Pathetique

