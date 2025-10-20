InterHarmony Artists Perform in Fire and Fantasy at Carnegie Hall on Nov 8 at 8PM

InterHarmony Concert Series: Fire and Fantasy

InterHarmony sets Carnegie Hall ablaze with Fire and Fantasy, a captivating concert of virtuosic masterpieces and evocative storytelling on Nov 8, 2025 at 8PM.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- InterHarmony International Music Festival sets Carnegie Hall ’s Weill Recital Hall ablaze with Fire and Fantasy, a captivating concert of virtuosic masterpieces and evocative storytelling on Saturday, November 8, 2025, at 8:00 PM. Presented by an ensemble of world-class musicians, this dynamic program, centered around Brahms’ monumental Piano Quartet No. 1 in G minor, Op. 25, weaves a narrative of fiery passion and mythical imagination, transporting audiences to a realm where intensity meets enchantment.About the ProgramThe evening ignites with Nikolai Kapustin’s 8 Concert Etudes, performed by pianist Ani Hutchens, whose jazz-infused virtuosity sparks rhythmic vitality and dreamlike flair. The fire intensifies with Tre’ Daniel’s commanding performance of Prokofiev’s Toccata in D minor, Op. 11, a relentless, percussive whirlwind evoking a modernist inferno. Violinist Elena Chernova-Davis then captivates with Tchaikovsky’s Lensky’s Aria from Eugene Onegin (arr. Auer) for violin and piano, a lyrical outpouring of romantic passion, followed by Prokofiev’s March from The Love for Three Oranges, a whimsical, theatrical romp that conjures fairy-tale mischief. Next, Max Bruch’s Kol Nidrei for cello and piano, one of the most soulful masterpieces with smoldering intensity written for cello, will be performed by cellist Misha Quint . Quint continues with David Popper’s Dance of the Elves, a sparkling, virtuosic romp that dances like mythical sprites in a moonlit forest. The second half opens with pianist Abbey Brodnick performing Liszt’s Ballade No. 2, a dramatic saga of fiery heroism and fantastical storytelling.The concert reaches its pinnacle with Brahms’ Piano Quartet No. 1 in G minor, Op. 25, the centerpiece of the evening, performed by violinist Elena Chernova-Davis, violist Consuelo Sherba, cellist Misha Quint, and pianist Miles Fellenberg. This towering work, with its stormy passion, lyrical depth, and electrifying gypsy-inspired Rondo alla Zingarese finale, encapsulates the Fire and Fantasy theme, delivering an epic culmination of emotional intensity and imaginative storytelling that leaves audiences spellbound.Under the artistic direction of InterHarmony’s Director, Misha Quint, this concert showcases a stellar roster of performers whose technical brilliance and expressive depth illuminate the program. The Brahms Piano Quartet, with its fiery drama and fantastical narrative, anchors the evening, supported by works from Kapustin, Prokofiev, Tchaikovsky, and others that ignite the spirit and spark the imagination in Carnegie Hall’s intimate setting.How to Get TicketsTickets for Fire and Fantasy are available through Carnegie Hall’s box office at carnegiehall.org or by calling 212-247-7800. For more information about InterHarmony International Music Festival, visit interharmony.org. Don’t miss this unforgettable evening, where Brahms’ masterpiece and a vibrant program ignite the stage with fire and fantasy.

Cellist Misha Quint plays Brahms

