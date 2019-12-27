Bring Your Racket Down to the 2020 New York Tennis Expo

WANTAGH, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 27, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Step out of the cold and into NYCB LIVE, home of the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum on Sunday, February 9 for the 2020 New York Tennis Expo, and take advance of the fun atmosphere at no cost.With the support of USTA Eastern, the Expo will feature multiple mini-tennis courts inside the Expo Hall run by top teaching professionals. The courts will also be supervised by local college tennis programs, including the teams from Adelphi University, Farmingdale State University and Nassau County Community College, as well as teams from Syosset High School, Roslyn High School and more!These players will assist in providing instruction, helping to teach strokes and techniques and, most importantly, making sure fun is had by all! USTA Eastern will also be providing rackets for players to use, but feel free to bring your own!In addition, the popular Beach Tennis court returns, providing a sense of a warm paradise to contrast the cold weather outside. Kick off your shoes and step onto the sand, and try your hand at one of the most popular racket sports out there. New York Beach Tennis pro players will be on-site to teach fundamentals and play points with guests!These are just some of the playing opportunities offered at the 2020 New York Tennis Expo. There will something to do for everyone in the family, so secure your free tickets now!Make sure to preregister at 2020NYTennisExpo.EventBrite.com to receive your free ticket and parking pass! For more information on exhibit space and sponsorships, contact info@usptennis.com.

