RJ Benson releases debut urban fantasy, supernatural, romance novel Fallen Virtue.

Fallen Virtue Book Cover

Fallen Virtue is book one of her Of Beasts and Buzzards series.

Benson’s steamy debut paranormal thriller offers a unique interpretation of angelic lore.” — Publishers Weekly

CLEVELAND, OHIO, USA, December 31, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ATBOSH Media Ltd. an Agency press in Cleveland, Ohio is pleased to announce the upcoming release of RJ Benson's debut novel Fall Virtue - Book One of the Beasts and Buzzards series.

Zane Verloren is a highly skilled musician, the front man for a house band in the city of Cincinnati. Damaceous is an angel, an investigator from the Powers Dominion, sent to earth to discover the truth behind the rise in local demonic activity. Little does Zane know, a fateful encounter between them would turn his world on its head, opening new realms filled with dreams and nightmares, love and ruin. Together, the two race to discover the evil behind a web of betrayal and deception, facing off against beings with incredible power. Will Zane learn the truth of his nature? Or will Damaceous only bring him misery?

The book is scheduled for release January 15, 2020.

ATBOSH Media Ltd. in Cleveland, Ohio is more than just Benson’s publisher. As an Agency Press they also serve as her literary agent for both the book and its derivative works including the television and film rights.

"We are a different type of publishing house," says publisher Jared Bendis. "Instead of shopping around Benson’s amazing book to larger publishing houses, we published the book and will now be shopping it around to larger houses for them to take it to the next level."

Larger publishing houses interested in publishing or distributing the work or production companies interested in optioning the work for other medium should contact Jared Bendis directly at jared@atbosh.com or call 216-288-6349.

Benson is available for interviews and book signings.

Fallen Virtue by RJ Benson

5.06" x 7.81" Trade Paperback, 364 pages

Retail Price: $21.99 print, $9.99 ebook

ISBN: 9781626130982

Print: Ingram, Amazon, B&N

E-book: Kindle, Nook, Apple, Google, & SmashWords



