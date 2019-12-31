At 76, community Arts Leader Nina Freedlander Gibans releases new book of poetry In the Garden of Old Age.

In The Garden of Old Age

Nina's New Book Combines Story, Poetry, and Imagery about memory and old age.

CLEVELAND, OHIO, USA, December 31, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At 76, community Arts Leader, and Cleveland Arts Prize winner, Nina Freedlander Gibans isn't slowing down and has just released her new book of poetry In the Garden of Old Age.

In the Garden of Old Age is a series of poems about memory – collected ideas from a rich life with continuous interactions — ideas and people, spaces and inner thoughts colliding daily in these summary years which pile up and tumble to the pages like leaves in fall. The poems are accompanied by the photographs of Abby Star.

To celebrate this new book, an exhibition of the poems and photography will be held at the George Streeter Gallery of Judson Park, 2181 Ambleside Drive with the opening reception on Friday January 17, 4:30pm. Nina will also be having a book signing at the exhibition opening.

To quote Nina "This will be ongoing…"

Nina is currently working on several new projects including another volume of poetry and images.

"It has been exciting to work with Nina these past few years." says her publisher and frequent editor Jared Bendis. "After her husband Jim passed in 2018, Nina showed me a box of letters he wrote to her when they were dating and he was off in Europe on a Fulbright and then after they married when he was in basic training in the Army. While Nina is creating new volumes of poetry we are also going through and assembling these letters into a new book which will come out next year."

ATBOSH Media Ltd. in Cleveland, Ohio is more than just Nina's publisher. As an Agency Press they also serve as her literary agent for both this book and its derivative works - including the television and film rights.

Larger publishing houses interested in publishing or distributing the work or production companies interested in optioning the work for other medium should contact Jared Bendis directly at jared@atbosh.com or call 216-288-6349.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nina Freedlander Gibans was born July 30, 1932, in Cleveland, Ohio. She attended Wellesley College, 1950-52, and earned a B.A. from Sarah Lawrence College in 1954. Her M.A. was earned from Western Reserve University in 1966. Nina Freedlander Gibans’ life has been spent as an arts advocate, administrator, author and teacher as well as a community volunteer. Professional and volunteer life become integrated as these activities have focused on the Poet’s and Writer’s League of Greater Cleveland, Young Audiences of Greater Cleveland, the Cleveland Artists Foundation the Ohio Citizens for the Arts, Ohio Alliance for Arts Education, Shaker Heights Public Library and as staff at the Cleveland Area Arts Council, Cleveland Museum of Art and the Cleveland Children’s Museum. Nationally, she has served on the predecessor board of the Americans for the Arts.

Poetry has been her art form since childhood.

Nina is available for speaking engagements & book signings.

In The Garden of Old Age by Nina Freedlander Gibans

8.5" x 8.5" Trade Paperback, 80 pages in color

Retail Price: $19.99 print, $6.99 ebook

ISBN: 9781626131071

Print: Ingram, Amazon, B&N

E-book: Kindle, Nook, Apple, Google, & SmashWords



