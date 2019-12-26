FOUNDATION FOR A DRUG-FREE WORLD REMINDS EVERYONE TO BE SAFE OVER THE HOLIDAY SEASON

Foundation for a Drug-Free World volunteers distribute the Truth About Drugs information booklet to remind everyone to stay safe over the Holiday Season.

CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, USA, December 26, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Foundation for a Drug-Free World (FDFW) Florida chapter volunteers are distributing thousands of Truth About Drugs information booklets over the Holiday season in the Tampa Bay area, with already 5000 distributed in the last three weeks.According to the Center for Disease Control (CDC), the most dangerous times of the year for drug-and-alcohol-related deaths are December, January, and March. Nearly 91,000 deaths have been reported for all the months of December since 1999. *“It is important for parents and youth to get educated and learn the dangers of drugs, as these could ruin all the joy and fun one should experience at this time of the year,” said Julieta Santagostino the President of FDFW Florida chapter. “We want everyone to stay safe and have a great holiday season!”FDFW provides free drug education materials, including The Truth About Drugs documentary DVD and 14 different informational booklets on the most commonly abused drugs - such as marijuana, alcohol, painkillers and heroin. Anyone can get copies to share with their families and friends.To get free copies of the drug education materials or more information about the Truth About Drugs program visit: www.drugfreeworld.org Foundation for a Drug-Free World:The Foundation for a Drug-Free World is a non-profit organization that educates youth and the community on the truth about drugs so they can make the right decision to live drug-free. The Church of Scientology is a sponsor of the program, making it possible for the Foundation to provide educational materials at no cost to educators, law enforcement and the community. Humanitarian L. Ron Hubbard, said, “Drugs rob life of the sensations and joys which are the only reasons for living anyhow.”



