Iran: Messages and pictures of Resistance’s leaders in Tehran, other cities on eve of 40th day memorial of martyrs

Army of the unemployed, hungry will not rest

WASHINGTON , DC, USA, December 26, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On December 24, on the eve of the 40th day memorial of the martyrs of the Iranian people’s nationwide uprising, the Resistance units distributed and posted messages and pictures of Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), and Mr. Massoud Rajavi, the Leader of the Iranian Resistance, in Tehran (Nour Expressway, Dadaman Rezai, Sepehr 3, and Fereshtegan streets, Sardar Blvd, Qods township and Sa’adat Abad), and in several cities, including Tabriz, Karaj and Arak.

The banners read, “Hail to the martyrs from Shahriar to Karaj, Sirjan, Behbahan, Shiraz, Marivan, Khorramshahr, Tehran and other cities,” “Flowers have blossomed from the blood of the martyrs.” “I hail the proud martyrs of Iran uprising,” “Hail to rebels for freedom, hail to Iran uprising for freedom,” “The roaring river of the martyrs’ blood guarantees our people’s victory,” “The army of the unemployed and hungry will not rest,” and “On the eve of 40th day memorial of the martyrs, they are alive.”

These actions by the Resistance units were undertaken in circumstances where terrified of the resumption of the nationwide uprising, the IRGC placed all of its subordinate forces on alert and its overt and uncover patrols were roaming the streets of the capital and other cities.

Secretariat of the National Council of Resistance of Iran

December 25, 2019

