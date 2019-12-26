Issued by National Council of Resistance of Iran U.S. Representative Office

Iran: Messages and pictures of Resistance’s leaders in Tehran, other cities on eve of 40th day memorial of martyrs

Dec 24, 2019-Tehran-Sepehr 3 street, picture of Mrs. Maryam Rajavi quoting her, “On the eve of 40th day memorial of the martyrs, they are alive.”

Army of the unemployed, hungry will not rest

On the eve of 40th day memorial of the martyrs, they are alive.”
— Maryam Rajavi, the President-elect, National Council of Resistance of Iran

WASHINGTON , DC, USA, December 26, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On December 24, on the eve of the 40th day memorial of the martyrs of the Iranian people’s nationwide uprising, the Resistance units distributed and posted messages and pictures of Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), and Mr. Massoud Rajavi, the Leader of the Iranian Resistance, in Tehran (Nour Expressway, Dadaman Rezai, Sepehr 3, and Fereshtegan streets, Sardar Blvd, Qods township and Sa’adat Abad), and in several cities, including Tabriz, Karaj and Arak.

The banners read, “Hail to the martyrs from Shahriar to Karaj, Sirjan, Behbahan, Shiraz, Marivan, Khorramshahr, Tehran and other cities,” “Flowers have blossomed from the blood of the martyrs.” “I hail the proud martyrs of Iran uprising,” “Hail to rebels for freedom, hail to Iran uprising for freedom,” “The roaring river of the martyrs’ blood guarantees our people’s victory,” “The army of the unemployed and hungry will not rest,” and “On the eve of 40th day memorial of the martyrs, they are alive.”

These actions by the Resistance units were undertaken in circumstances where terrified of the resumption of the nationwide uprising, the IRGC placed all of its subordinate forces on alert and its overt and uncover patrols were roaming the streets of the capital and other cities.

Secretariat of the National Council of Resistance of Iran
December 25, 2019

Dec 24, 2019-Tabriz-Monajem Bridge; picture of Maryam Rajavi hanging with her words echoing the cry of those fallen for freddom during November uprising.

Dec 24, 2019-Tabriz-picture of Iranian Resistance leader Massoud Rajavi saying, “Hail to the martyrs from Shahriar to Karaj, Sirjan, Behbahan, Shiraz, Marivan, Khorramshahr, Tehran and other cities.”

Dec 24, 2019-Tehran-Nour Expressway, banners hanging from the bridge; Massoud Rajavi: “Flowers have blossomed from the blood of the martyrs.” Maryam Rajavi: “Hail to rebels for freedom, hail to Iran uprising for freedom.”

Dec 24, 2019-Karaj-Picture of Maryam Rajavi at a memorial ceremony in Ashraf 3, Albania commemorating the 1,500 fallen for freedom during Iran uprising posted on a wall in a residential area in Karaj, one of the main centers of rebellion during November protests.

