Rong360 Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE:JT) Travel Survey: Who Doesn't Love Long Vacation

Jianpu Technology (NYSE:JT)

BEIJING, BEIJING, CHINA, December 25, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rong360 Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE:JT) recently conducted an in-depth survey on Chinese tourism consumption behavior by means of a questionnaire survey. The results showed that 56.4% of the respondents had traveled 3-5 times in the past year, and 24% had traveled less than 3 times. However, 19.6% of the respondents made more than 5 trips, of which 2.4% made more than 10 trips in one year.It can be seen that travel has become an indispensable activity in life for contemporary Chinese citizens.Rong360 Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE:JT) survey showed that most people choose to travel during non-working days when planning their travel activities, especially the long holiday period of around seven days is most popular.Of the respondents, 97.2% chose to travel during the long holiday, such as "Chinese National Day" and Chinese Spring Festival", while 77.2% chose to travel during the "International Labor Day" , "Tomb-Sweeping Day", and "Mid-Autumn Festival", which have three days for travel.22.4% chose special holidays such as “Children's Day” and “Women's Day”, among which the married group after 1970s and 1980s accounted for the largest proportion.In the respondents, 4.8% of the population is not subject to holiday time limit. They choose travel time more free, or choose to travel off peak.In the travel companion survey, 67.6% of the respondents chose to travel with their family on the most recent travel, then followed by friends (26.8%) and lovers (20%).Rong360 Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE:JT) survey shows that the respondents in the most recent travel, mainly to short-distance peripheral travel and domestic long-distance travel, and choose to travel abroad in the proportion of 14%.This year, more than 80% of people choose the relatively free way of self-driving and self-help travel, only 15.6% of people choose to go with a group tour."After my grandfather passed away, my grandma, who is 70 years old, fell in love with traveling. She always went with her old sisters. The first time she went with a group to Taiwan, I never went. “Mr. Li said.With the development of the society and economic , the transportation is more and more convenient, people also show a higher liberalization in the travel process, although the prosperous form of group tourism in the past has gradually declined in the mainstream consumer groups. But in order to expand the survival market, in recent years, some special for the elderly to provide travel services tour group gradually popular, changed a new vitality.In addition, outbound tourists are also important clients of tour groups. Among those who chose to go with a group tour, 43.59% went abroad, only 5.13% less than the 48.72% who traveled long distance in China. Of all the respondents, the majority, about 48.57%, chose to follow the tour group."Living at home for a long time and not knowing a lot about what's going on abroad. Choosing to go abroad with a group is not as convenient as going abroad by yourself, and it is safer and more secure to play abroad,” said Ms. Yang, who is traveling to Japan for the Chinese National Day holiday this year.Among the people who travel abroad, it is the mainstream to choose the form of travel with a group. And in all choose to travel with a group, the main long-distance activities.



