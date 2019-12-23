Vegas Stronger Donates Drug Testing Services for Mission High School

Vegas Stronger NonProfit

The nonprofit organization has donated hundreds of drug testing units to Mission High School, Vegas’ only school for adolescents in recovery from addiction.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The nonprofit organization Vegas Stronger has donated hundreds of drug testing units to Mission High School, Las Vegas’ only school for adolescents in recovery from substance abuse.

The instant tests include testing for 12 illicit drugs and then are taken to a laboratory that tests for over 40 drugs. Testing for substances is an important part of recovery, especially for teens, because of the high rates of relapse and overdose in the United States.

“Leveled drug testing for Mission High School is extremely important as it is the only way the school can accurately monitor student growth or relapse,” said Barbara Collins, Principal of Mission High School. “Frequent testing also serves as a deterrent and provides students with the motivation to challenge peer pressure. Lastly, frequent testing gives the school, in collaboration with parents, the opportunity for intervention and treatment, when needed.”

Mission High School is a school designed for students in recovery from substance abuse. The school aims to create a challenging and supportive learning environment that offers healthy opportunities and positive expectations while encouraging students as they redefine their lives.

“The idea for Mission High School came from a gathering of minds at Solutions Recovery 4 years ago,” said Dave Marlon, Founder of Vegas Stronger. “I’m extremely happy that Solutions was able to help with the creation, and provide the first year of drug tests. I’m even happier that I get to continue the efforts in keeping our teens safe by providing tests for those that are supporting their recovery.”

Vegas Stronger will continue to offer continued drug testing to ensure the success of the recovery high school until the time when the school can receive funding from the government to cover the cost.

About Vegas Stronger

Vegas Stronger is a 501.c.3 foundation in Las Vegas, Nevada. Established in 2015 by David Marlon, the Foundation’s purpose is to bring about a systemic solution to the opioid addiction problem and homelessness in the United States, beginning with the Las Vegas Valley.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.