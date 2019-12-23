California Baptist University Hosts 2019 1st Annual ARETO AFRESMART Conference

Dr. Clyde Rivers with Founders of ARETO Dr. Julian Mills-Beale and Pastor Gary Wilkerson Participants of AFRESMART Conference with Proclamation from California Senate Recognition from Congressman Mark Takano of the United States House of Representatives

RIVERSIDE, CALIFORNIA, USA, December 23, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- California Baptist University hosted the 1st Annual ARETO African Renewable Energy & Smart Tech Conference . The events included world renowned speakers, business leaders and industry experts, workshops and one on one table tops. Contributing to the event were some of the world’s leading experts in their field.Opening the event was Dr. Anthony Donaldson, Dean of the College of Engineering California Baptist University; followed by several speakers presenting innovative technologies including but not limited to:Turn-Key Smart Development featuring Super Concrete Technology presented by Angelo Farrugia;Drone Technology for Industrial Systems as well as Humanitarian Services such as delivering blood to hospitals in Africa, presented by Dr. Daniel Prather, Professor of Aviation Science at California Baptist University;Keeping with the issues of health was a presentation on breakthroughs in Glaucoma Eye Technology by Dr. Matt Rickard;One of the challenges facing the entire world is the quality of air, addressing the problem related to providing better air quality in environments such as airports, hospitals, government buildings, institutions of learning and the workplace utilizing OAIRO atomicAir technology was Scott Nauert and Joe Myerchian.Keeping with the theme of renewable energy, a presentation on renewable energy forecasting in the smart grid era was done by Daniel Donaldson.At the root of every country as well as every civilization is the basic need for adequate food supplies. Providing Africa as well as other countries with a viable solution for the future of farming and adequate food supplies, through Urban Farming Technologies developed by Steve Capella of Distribution Property Services, Inc., and presented by Avelino Villanueva for Centricore, Inc..According to the World Health Organization (WHO) estimates, 3.58 million people die from water-related diseases a year. The presentation of Water Energy Systems done by Arv Orbeck and Dr. John Bollinger demonstrated their ability to take dirt water, polluted water and contaminated water and turn it into potable drinking water brings a real solution to help eliminate one of the biggest challenges facing Africa and other third world countries today. They also presented a potential solution for renewable energy utilizing steam generation. Providing adequate power to Africa is at the heart of eradicating poverty and improving the quality of life for those living in substandard and poverty conditions. Dr. Bollinger presently serves as a professor of construction engineering management in the School of Engineering at California State University, Long Beach, California.Additional presentation were made on energy efficient housing, sustainable green technologies, solar technology, low-energy road engineering, along with several other innovative technologies.One of the highlights of the event was Ambassador Dr. Clyde Rivers, founder of I Change Nations , recipient of Nelson Mandela Award as well as two Presidential Awards, and recently appointed Global Board Chairman with OPAD, the Organization for Poverty Alleviation and Development based out of Stockholm, Sweden. Dr. Rivers stated “ One of the missing links to not only bringing this innovative technologies to Africa, but also implementing them on the continent was the need for diplomacy as well as knowing how to deal with the local governments, understanding the culture and knowing how to do business within Africa.” I believe that if ARETO incorporates this aspect into their organization they will be more successful helping their members integrate into Africa”.The conference will also saw the launching of The African Renewable Energy & Technology Organization (ARETO ). The mission and goal of ARETO is to accelerate the pace of renewable energy and revolutionary technologies on the continent of Africa with scientific, political and socioeconomic research, policy analysis and consultancy services. ARETO is collaborating with individuals, companies, organizations, academia, political organization, government organizations and NGO’s to be a liaison and a bridge to help bring products and technologies to Africa.According to Dr. Julian Mills-Beale, one of the organizers of the event and founders of ARETO “I believe that this organization will be a catalyst to help bring innovative new technologies to the marketplace and to help facilitate their implementation on the continent of Africa.”Dr. Mills-Beale is an associate professor in civil engineering, he is a member of the American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE), the National Society of Black Engineers and the US Association of Asphalt Pavement Technologists (AAPT). He has published papers in many leading journals worldwide.Pastor Gary Wilkerson one of the Co-Founders of ARETO states, “ I believe that ARETO will bridge the gap between nations to explore and implement together the possibilities and potential of unifying our global efforts for a better world now. The platform will become a gateway to enabling 3rd World Communities the ability of having a level playing field with the western world in the Technology Sector”. Pastor Wilkerson’s is driven by a passion to enhance the life of others by training and building leaders through networking to bring unity among people groups and nations, that is his ultimate and primary goal,unity among people. “Living to serve” is the life thread that drives him in day to day living.ARETO received a congratulatory message for initiating the 1st AFRESMART Conference with a Certificate of Congressional Recognition from Congressman Mark Takano of the United States House of Representatives.California Senator of the 31st District, Senator Richard D. Roth, showed his support by providing proclamations to ARETO organizers as well as the AFRESMART conference participants that contributed to the success of the conference.ARETO is currently enrolling initial people and companies to be founding members, as well as establishing its board of directors.For additional information about ARETO, its organization, programs or membership contact Dr. Julian Mills-Beale or send an email to info@areto.orgor +1 951 333 6559. or the website at www.areto.org



