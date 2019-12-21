Director/Writer Marc Cayce's Dramatic Feature Film "Flint Tale" Eligible for Oscar Consideration

Director/Writer Marc Cayce takes a tragic situation to raise awareness about the ill effects, mentally and physically, caused by the Flint Water Crisis. The ensemble cast delivers brilliant performances. Flint Tale is set in modern day times in Flint, Michigan.

HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, December 21, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Based on true events, "Flint Tale," eligible for the 2019 Oscar consideration, is an unapologetic look into the lives of a Flint family, the community, and the affects of the ongoing Flint Water Crisis. Director Marc Cayce wrote a compelling story about disgraced former Police Chief Daniel Hartwell of Flint, MI, his cheating wife, Poppy Hartwell, and his two adult daughters, Destiny and Chasity during the aftermath of Flint water crisis!The 120-minute feature combines action, intrigue, humor, cultural diversity, drama and tense emotional issues.

"It is the ONLY feature film about Flint, Michigan that was actually shot on location," said Cayce, a graduate of USC School of Cinematic Arts. "It was important for me to give audiences the real Flint and the illustrate the struggle in the community."

The Flint drinking water contamination began in April 2014 when Flint changed its water source from treated Detroit Water and Sewerage Department water (sourced from Lake Huron and the Detroit River) to the Flint River. Officials failed to apply corrosion inhibitors to the water. Five years later, the crisis continues.

The top cast is lead by "Speed" and "Five Heartbeats" star Hawthorne James (Daniel Hartwell) with Mount Clemens, Michigan native Erica Peeples (Poppy Hartwell), Henry Clay (Uncle Clyde) and introducing Tecoya Harris (Chasity Hartwell). "I am a Detroiter and we look out for our own," said Cayce. "My team scouted for popular locations such as MoPete's and Angelo's to shoot Flint Tale and my casting director Marie Lemelle and I cast natives of Flint, Detroit for speaking roles not just background to bring the authenticity." The then-Flint Mayor Karen Weaver (Term from 2015 to 2019) believed in the Flint Tale movie and made a special appearance in the movie.

The Flint Tale team of producers are Executive Producer Cheryl Rich, an entertainment industry veteran and a more than 20-year active member of the Aim4TheHeart.org and a former board member for the Pico Youth and Family Center; Producer Marie Lemelle, the founder of Platinum Star Public Relations, former City of Glendale Commissioner for the Commission on the Status of Women, and film and PPV producer; Co-Producer Carole Murphy; Associate Producers Tecoya Harris and Shacola Thompson.

Grammy nominated artist and founder of Century Studios Aaron Bing created a moving original soundtrack that supports the story telling of this dynamic film. Bing also makes his acting debut in Flint Tale.

"This is my 7th film and truly a labor of love," said Cayce. "I am excited to continue the legacy of USC and my mentor the late, great filmmaker John Singleton for bringing authentic stories to the screen."

More details about Flint Tale is available on IMDB

About Foremost Entertainment

FOREMOST ENTERTAINMENT is a Los Angeles based film production company. The fundamental purpose of Foremost Entertainment is to develop and produce marketable film, music and other entertainment products. Foremost will achieve this goal through its production of independent feature films, television drama/comedy shows, reality-based television, interactive CD/DVD and web-based entertainment sites

Official Flint Tale Trailer produced by Aaron Bing, founder of Century Studios in Jacksonville, Florida



