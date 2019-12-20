Billy Ocean to perform at Tulalip Resort Casino on October 23, 2020 Tulalip Resort Casino - gaming, luxury accommodations, entertainment, and fine dining

Tickets for the iconic singer go on-sale Friday, August 28, 2020

TULALIP, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Billy Ocean will take the Tulalip Orca Ballroom stage on October 23, 2020

R&B international sensation Billy Ocean brings his smooth baritone and classic tunes from the 70s and 80s to this fantastic show. The Grammy winner will perform his No. 1 hits like "Caribbean Queen (No More Love on the Run),” "When the Going Gets Tough, the Tough Get Going,” "There'll Be Sad Songs (To Make You Cry)” and “Get Outta My Dreams, Get into My Car.” In 2010, Billy Ocean was presented with a Lifetime Achievement Award at the MOBO Awards. Don’t miss this international legend and the chance to dance and sing the night away when he triumphs on stage at Tulalip Resort Casino.

Tickets go on sale Friday, August 28, at 10a.m., and can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com or service charge free at the Tulalip Box Office.

About Tulalip Resort Casino

Award-winning Tulalip Resort Casino is the most distinctive gaming, dining, meeting, entertainment and shopping destination in Washington State. The AAA Four-Diamond resort’s world-class amenities have ensured its place on the Condé Nast Traveler Gold and Traveler Top 100 Resorts lists. The property includes 192,000 square feet of gaming excitement; a luxury hotel featuring 370 guest rooms and suites; 30,000 square feet of premier meeting, convention and wedding space; the full-service T Spa; and eight dining venues. It also showcases the intimate Canoes Cabaret and a 3,000-seat amphitheater. Nearby, find the Hibulb Cultural Center and Natural History Preserve, Cabela’s and 130 designer names at the Seattle Premium Outlets. The Resort Casino is conveniently located between Seattle and Vancouver, B.C. just off Interstate-5 at exit 200. It is an enterprise of the Tulalip Tribes. For reservations, please call 866.716.7162 or visit us at www.TulalipCasino.com. Connect with us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.





EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.