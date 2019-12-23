Sureline CTO Predicts 2020’s Top Challenges For Cloud Migration And DR Initiatives

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- A wide range of cloud migration and disaster recovery innovations have recently hit the market. With the wide variety of technologies and marketing messages, it is becoming increasingly more difficult to evaluate the myriad of product choices and make strategic purchasing decisions. Deepankar Das, CTO of Sureline Systems, an innovative leader in enterprise-class cloud migration and disaster recovery solutions explores three key issues customers should ask themselves when planning their cloud migration and disaster recovery projects slated for 2020.According to Deepankar the following three ideas should be part and parcel to their strategy and are critical for all companies to recognize as they proceed with their cloud migration and disaster recovery initiatives for 2020.1) Workloads will coexist seamlessly on the cloud and on-premises with a distributed Cloud. There is no one size fits all approach to leveraging the cloud and with increased security and ease-of-use concerns, most companies realize that not all of their applications, data and or workloads can be fully exploited with a cloud-only or on-prem approach. A balance of the two is critical for continued success and maintaining their competitive advantage.2) Automation and transformation from one infrastructure to another for migration and disaster recovery is becoming even more critical as companies move to the next phase of cloud migration and data protection. Companies should realize that their migration and data protection/disaster recovery initiatives are fluid and will change as their business evolves and they should be becoming increasingly aware of recognizing and reacting quickly to this rapidly changing paradigm.3) Protection of a company’s applications and data in the cloud is important and the vast majority of companies are just starting to realize this reality. The primary goal of any disaster recovery initiative is to minimize the overall impact of a disaster on business performance. Implementing a disaster recovery in cloud computing initiative can do just that. In case of disaster, critical workloads and applications can be failed over to either an on-prem or alternate Cloud site in order to resume business operations. As soon as their production Cloud is restored, they can fail back from the DR location and restore their infrastructure and its components to the original state. As a result, business downtime is dramatically reduced and service disruption is minimized.About Sureline SystemsSureline enables business agility and productivity, and with cloud migration and disaster recovery of any virtual, physical, or containerized application or server at the push of a button. Sureline's patented, award winning SUREedgeenterprise-class software solutions deliver application mobility that is secure, reliable and efficient and is key to enabling transitions to the cloud, new infrastructures and a myriad of other transformative architectures. Sureline partners with industry leaders including Alibaba Cloud, AWS, Google Cloud Platform, Nutanix, and Oracle. Sureline is headquartered in San Jose, CA., and its products and services are available through a global network of VARs and technology service providers.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.