Chippendales heat up the stage at Tulalip Resort Casino in June The hottest tickets in town go on sale April 17, 2020 Tulalip Resort Casino - gaming, luxury accommodations, entertainment, and fine dining

The hottest tickets in town go on sale April 17, 2020

TULALIP, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Be prepared to “Get Naughty” as the world famous Chippendales take the stage on June 13, 2020, at Tulalip Resort Casino in the Orca Ballroom.

It’s about to get a lot hotter at Tulalip Casino Resort on Saturday, June 13. Prepare for the sexiest tour of the year as the Chippendales bring down the house during their 2020 Get Naughty Tour. Whether you’re celebrating a Bachelorette party or Girls Night Out, it’s an awesome show you won’t want to miss! Voted Vegas’s #1 male revue, it’s a revamped, high-energy, close-up and personal experience that will leave you screaming for more. Grab your squad and get your front row seat to the hottest show, the 2020 Get Naughty Tour with the Chippendales!

Tickets go on sale April 17, 2020, and can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com or free of service charge at the Tulalip Box Office.

About Tulalip Resort Casino

Award-winning Tulalip Resort Casino is the most distinctive gaming, dining, meeting, entertainment and shopping destination in Washington State. The AAA Four-Diamond resort’s world-class amenities have ensured its place on the Condé Nast Traveler Gold and Traveler Top 100 Resorts lists. The property includes 192,000 square feet of gaming excitement; a luxury hotel featuring 370 guest rooms and suites; 30,000 square feet of premier meeting, convention and wedding space; the full-service T Spa; and eight dining venues. It also showcases the intimate Canoes Cabaret and a 3,000-seat amphitheater. Nearby, find the Hibulb Cultural Center and Natural History Preserve, Cabela’s and 130 designer names at the Seattle Premium Outlets. The Resort Casino is conveniently located between Seattle and Vancouver, B.C. just off Interstate-5 at exit 200. It is an enterprise of the Tulalip Tribes. For reservations, please call 866.716.7162 or visit us at www.TulalipResortCasino.com. Connect with us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.





EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.