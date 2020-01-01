The 5 Best Places to Begin your TEFL Career

Choosing a good TEFL destination can take a lot of research

Choosing where to teach English abroad can be daunting but we've helped narrow it down for you!

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, January 1, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- With the demand for English language skills at an all time high today, there are an overwhelmingly large amount of countries looking for qualified TEFL teachers. Pretty much all of Asia, Latin America, the Middle East and parts of Europe are TEFL hotspots teeming with opportunities for those who seek adventure and a paycheck.The plethora of choices can seem as much a curse as a gift when trying to choose the country one will call home for the next year or so and can be enough to make one want to tear their hair out. Luckily, the team at myTEFL have narrowed it down to the top 5 places we recommend to kickstart your career as a TEFL teacher!5) SpainAh Spain, the home of fearless matadors, graceful flamenco dancers, red wine and the siesta. A place where the nights are long and the days go slow. For many TEFL teachers looking for jobs abroad, Spain has an immense appeal and it’s not hard to see why.Known for it’s warm climate, beautiful beaches and historic architecture, Spain is a great place to begin your TEFL adventures. Attracting millions of tourists a year, it’s no surprise that people are aching to settle down and live here for a little longer than the average two weeks.Luckily for aspiring TEFL teachers, Spain has the highest demand for TEFL teachers in all of Europe. While it is especially lucrative for TEFL teachers that already possess an EU passport, there are a few programs in place that will help North American teachers to get the correct visa to teach in Spain as well.While the average salary is not as attractive as many Asian countries, it’s still liveable and one can have a pretty decent standard of living as a TEFL teacher in Spain.4) ChinaWith the world’s largest population and an economy that’s booming out of control, there’s never a dull moment in China Whether you prefer the city or the country, the mountains or the sea, China has you covered. China is a vast country that varies wildly from region to region which gives a lot of options to TEFL teachers aspiring to land jobs in China.China is also known by TEFL teachers living abroad to be a bit of a “wildcard” country. With Chinese culture and infrastructure changing at an alarming rate, anything can happen at any minute and excitement is always just around the corner. Add in their ancient and vibrant history, architecture almost as old as time itself and some very interesting government policies and you have the perfect cocktail for an adventure filled year teaching English abroad.One of the biggest draws China holds for TEFL teachers looking for jobs is the salary. With high pay scales to a relatively low cost of living and often very attractive perks like bonuses, paid vacations and even reimbursement of airfare, China is the number one destination for any TEFL teacher looking for a job that will pay out some serious coin.3) Costa RicaCosta Rica or “the Rich Coast” is a lush paradise full of exotic flora and fauna that is sure to tickle the fancies of any nature lover. Think greenery as far as the eye can see (25% of land in Costa Rica consists of protected parks and reserves) dotted with coastal beaches, lakes, mountains and even volcanoes. It is also home to 10% of the world’s butterfly population.Costa Ricans are known to be incredibly friendly and open minded, ready to welcome a new TEFL teacher into their community with a big smile and open arms.The main drawback to Costa Rica is that the cost of living is relatively high compared to the average salary for TEFL teachers so don’t expect to be living in the lap of luxury. But then again, is a fat paycheck really what draws people to the lush jungles of Central America?2) JapanFrom the famously cramped city of Tokyo to the grand old capital of Kyoto, Japan is alive with both cutting edge modern innovation and a deeply ingrained culture of honour and humility; a great place to teach abroad!With a rich history stretching from the feudal days of the fearsome Samurai to the modern mania of hello kitty and personal robots, Japanese culture is sure to have something for everyone.Japan offers competitive salaries and good perks but there is one catch; you will be expected to work very, very hard. The Japanese value hard work above almost all else and nothing less than your very best will be acceptable. Hardly surprising for a culture that has a word for “death by overwork.”1) ThailandThailand or the “ land of smiles ” is very deserving of its name. Thai people are some of the friendliest and kindest people in the world and will always try their absolute best to help you in anyway they can.Add this to white sand tropical islands in the south, lush green mountains in the north and some of the most delicious food on earth and you have a recipe for literal paradise on earth (or as close as it gets anyway)!While Thailand doesn't have the highest pay on a world class scale, the cost of living is so ridiculously low that it’s a very easy place to live a lavish lifestyle while also saving money. This comes in handy for all the weekend island excursions one will definitely take during their time as a TEFL teacher there.Due to all these amazing factors, there are also extensive expat communities in Thailand which makes it very easy to make new friends, something that can be very important in a new place where no one speaks your language.Out of all these great places to teach, Thailand is definitely the easiest one to start out your adventure in!



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.