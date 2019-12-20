Netflix's The Two Popes Releases Today

The Two Popes Teaser

Starring Anthony Hopkins and Jonathan Pryce

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Two Popes On Netflix December 20

ABOUT THE TWO POPES:

From Fernando Meirelles, the Academy Award-nominated director of “City of God,” and three-time Academy Award-nominated screenwriter Anthony McCarten, comes an intimate story of one of the most dramatic transitions of power in the last 2,000 years. Frustrated with the direction of the church, Cardinal Bergoglio (Jonathan Pryce) requests permission to retire in 2012 from Pope Benedict (Anthony Hopkins). Instead, facing scandal and self-doubt, the introspective Pope Benedict summons his harshest critic and future successor to Rome to reveal a secret that would shake the foundations of the Catholic Church. Behind Vatican walls, a struggle commences between both tradition and progress, guilt and forgiveness, as these two very different men confront elements from their pasts in order to find common ground and forge a future for a billion followers around the world.

*Inspired by true events

For press materials, please visit: media.netflix.com

FOLLOW THE TWO POPES:

@netflixfilm

#TheTwoPopes

To learn more about the film and for interview opportunities, please contact Corby@witpr.com

Netflix The Two Popes Trailer



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.