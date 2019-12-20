Pop.Earth Named New York Tennis Expo Title Sponsor

WANTAGH, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The New York Tennis Expo is proud to announce Pop.Earth as the title sponsor for our 2020 event, set for Sunday, February 9 at NYCB LIVE, home of the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum from 10:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.Pop.Earth is a NYS 501(c)(3) that was founded in 2012 to offer low cost to free holistic wellness options to the special needs community. They believe in focusing on the abilities of these individuals and build positive programming to support it."We are thrilled to be the title sponsor at the 2020 NY Tennis Expo! We provide yoga, dance, music, fitness, nutrition as well as music and art sessions so we are keen to add tennis clinics to our programs," said Debbie Stone, Pop.Earth Founder and Executive Director. "We look forward to meeting many other charitable like-minded people at the expo and find a way to bring tennis to our 'pop.stars'!"Many families who use the services of Pop.Earth will be able to attend the Expo and take part in a free tennis clinic on Stadium Court beginning at 9:30 a.m., prior to the start of the Expo. The clinic will be led by top coaches, and players from local high school and college programs.We are proud to partner with Pop. Earth and the New York Open to provide a free day of family fun for all, and hope you will join us for another great New York Tennis Expo event. The New York Open gets underway on the day of the Expo as the qualifying draw begins, and all Expo guests will have the ability to watch professional tennis for free on that day.In addition to the free tennis, there will be tons of activities including football, basketball and lacrosse games, bounce house, mechanical bull riding and more! Not to mention the ability to meet and get autographs from some of the world's top players.The Expo is completely free to attend, and guests should preregister ahead of time to secure their free ticket. You can get tickets at www.2020NYTennisExpo.EventBrite.com . For more information on the Expo, including vendor and exhibit space availability, contact info@usptennis.com.



